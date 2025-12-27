How many positions did Koi Perich play in Minnesota's Rate Bowl win over New Mexico?
An offensive role for Gophers defensive back Koi Perich was a major storyline before the 2025 season. The experiment was seemingly over until he played more offensive snaps in Minnesota's Rate Bowl win over New Mexico than the entire regular season combined. Let's take a deeper look at every position Perich lined up at against the Lobos.
Defense (69 snaps)
Positional breakdown: via Pro Football Focus (PFF)
- FS: 20 snaps
- ILB: 20 snaps
- Slot CB: 16 snaps
- SS: 10 snaps
- OLB: 3 snaps
Defensive production
- 69.7 PFF grade
- 5 total tackles
Perich's defensive production took a slight step back in 2025, but his 69.7 PFF grade in the Rate Bowl against New Mexico was his third-highest of the season. It marked only the fourth time this season that he had one missed tackle or fewer.
Offense (22 snaps)
Positional breakdown
- Slot WR: 12 snaps
- Outside WR: 10 snaps
Offensive production
- 4 receptions, 34 yards
- 2 carries, 7 yards
Friday was Perich's best offensive game of his college career. It might've taken five wide receivers to enter the transfer portal and Le'Meke Brockington opting out of the game, but he essentially acted as their No. 3 wide receiver.
His previous career high for offensive snaps came in Week 1 against Buffalo when he saw the field seven times. He also had his most productive game against the Lobos with four receptions for 34 yards, which was the second most on the team. When Minnesota wanted Perich to play offense, you'd have to assume Friday's game was how they wanted it to look.
Special teams
- One punt return, four yards
Perich played his normal special teams role against New Mexico, as Minnesota's primary punt returner and kick returner, but he only had one punt return for four yards.
A handful of transfer portal entries and bowl game opt outs opened the window for Minnesota to revisit the Perich experiement on offense, and it was sucesful. It will be an interesting storyline to follow whether or not it was just bowl game theatrics or a look into a true two-way role in 2026.
