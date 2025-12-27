5 things we learned from Minnesota's Rate Bowl win against New Mexico

It wasn't always pretty, but Minnesota was able to play its style of football and win its ninth straight bowl game with a thrilling 20-17 overtime Rate Bowl victory on Friday night against New Mexico. Here's what we learned.

Anthony Smith and Darius Taylor's looming decisions

In an era where top players are opting out of bowl games left and right, Minnesota's top two draft-eligible prospects opted into Friday's Rate Bowl. Smith and Taylor both have the chance to enter the NFL Draft or even the transfer portal, but there is plenty of reason to think they could be coming back to the Gophers in 2026. They might've been the most impactful players on the field against New Mexico. If Minnesota gets both players back next season, their outlook will completely change.

Taylor finished with 24 carries for 116 yards and one touchdown, while Smith finished with six total tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and two pass deflections. They were the two best players on the field on Friday night, and they were a huge reason why they were able to win.

Greg Harbaugh Jr's playcalling

Minnesota's offense had only 22 yards on its first 13 plays of the game, and Taylor had only two carries in that span. Taylor broke a 38-yard run, and Minnesota proceeded to go on a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. The Gophers' offense will need more consistency in 2026, in order to take the next step, and it might start with the play-calling.

Lindsey had a very poor 2 of 8 start to Friday's game. He showed serious composure with an impressive response. He finished 18 of 28 for 147 yards and two touchdowns, but that came after three straight three-and-outs to end regulation. Minnesota's current offensive scheme continues to have serious red flags.

Jalen Smith is the future of Minnesota's wide receiver room

The Gophers entered Friday's game without five wide receivers who announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal. The position group got thinner when it was revealed that leading receiver Le'Meke Brockington was going to opt out of the game and prepare for the NFL Draft.

Jalen Smith has announced his return for the 2026 season, and he gave Gophers fans plenty of reason to be excited on Friday. He finished with six catches for 64 yards and two touchdowns. He looks like a player who could take a huge step forward in 2026. They still badly need to add some depth at the position in the transfer portal this offseason.

Bowl game win streak

The haters will immediately tell you this game doesn't matter. While a win over New Mexico at a baseball field is probably one you won't be telling your grandkids about, it's still a win. It's always going to be a long shot for Minnesota to play in the College Football Playoff. P.J. Fleck always talks about going 1-0 each week, and winning a bowl game around the Holiday season every winter is a fun annual present for Gophers' fans. It doesn't need to mean much more than that.

Koi Perich offensive experiment

It was only four catches for 34 yards and one carry for one yard, but Friday was Perich's biggest offensive role of the season. It might've taken a plethora of opt-outs at the position, but it will be interesting if the bowl game was the start of more to come with Perich's two-way role in 2026.

Gophers news, rumors and analysis