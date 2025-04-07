Is Minnesota about to land a commitment from Davidson transfer Bobby Durkin?
- Durkin is a 6-foot-7 small forward who can really shoot it from three.
- Rumorson social media suggest Durkin to Minnesota could happen soon.
Bobby Durkin is quickly becoming a name for Gophers fans to monitor in the transfer portal.
It's unclear where the 6-foot-7 small forward from Davidson will commit, but there appears to be a lot of smoke connecting hiim to Minnesota. If he does sign with the Gophers, he would arguably be the best signing yet for new Minnesota head coach Niko Medved.
Durkin averaged 13.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game as a sophomore this season at Davidson. He shot just 40.6% from the field overall, but he was an efficient three-point shooter (35.5%) and he made 85% of his free throws.
Durkin's three-point shooting is interesting when you dig a little deeper. He was 62-of-143 (43.3%) in his first 18 games and then he went cold, shooting just 25.6% (29-of-113) over his last 15 games.
Durkin has also been linked to Ohio State and Clemson, but there is some talk online that Durkin will wind up in a Gophers uniform. In fact, the transfer portal crystal ball from 247Sports has Durkin to the Gophers at 100%.
If Durkin commits, Minnesota's 2025-26 roster will feature him alongside fellow portal commits Jaylen Crocker-Johnson (Colorado State) and B.J. Omot (California). Add in returning sophomore point guard Isaac Asuma and the Gophers are starting to put together a very interesting lineup.