Medved Confident in Gophers Leadership Ahead of 'Wild' Transfer Portal Season

The Gophers still have the Big Ten tournament and a potential postseason tournament beyond that to look forward to, but the offseason is right around the corner. This year's transfer portal is a 15-day window that will open the day after the National Championship on April 7.

Former Central Arkansas transfer big man Nehemiah Turner has already left the team, and there are plenty more questions that Niko Medved and his coaching staff will need to answer. Step one is retaining top players like Jaylen Crocker-Johnson, Bobby Durkin and Isaac Asuma.

Will anyone else enter the transfer portal? Minnesota has nine scholarship players with the opportunity to return to the program next season. The modern transfer portal era has shown us that it's unrealistic to think all nine return, but retaining the core group will be key for Minnesota's outlook next season.

"I think we've made it better. I think the administration here is committed to finding a way to make us really, really competitive, and I think we're working towards that. I think one of the biggest challenges is nobody really knows 100% sure what the market is. That's kind of what we created here right now," Medved told the media on Tuesday.

“It’s gonna be a wild next month here. Not just for us, but for everybody around college basketball.”



"I think a lot of people are sitting in that boat right now. What's this going to look like, from a cost perspective? Ultimately, cost can probably only go up so high... I do feel like the administration here and us, I think we're really committed to finding a way to put a winner on the court. I think everyone is still trying to gauge what that needs to be."

Last year's NCAA v. House Settlement, along with even more eligibility questions have made the entire roster-building process a mess. Medved is clearly dealing with the ever-changing landscape on a day-to-day basis, and it sounds like this could be a quieter offseason than years past for Minnesota.

The Gophers returned just two players last offseason, and they lost notable players such as Pharrel Payne, Braeden Carrington and Elijah Hawkins to the transfer portal the year before that. They have a golden opportunity to build momentum on this season, but that starts with keeping their core group intact.

If Minnesota is able to return Crocker-Johnson, Durkin and Asuma, they will still need to replace more than 30 points per game from the departure of Cade Tyson and Langston Reynolds. If Medved and his staff hit on one or two potential transfers this offseason, Minnesota could be firmly in the NCAA Tournament discussion next season.