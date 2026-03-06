Gophers Big Man No Longer With Team After Transferring From Central Arkansas

Gophers head coach Niko Medved told the media on Friday that Central Arkansas transfer big man Nehemiah Turner is no longer with the program. Andy Greder from the Pioneer Press was first on the report.

NEWS: Gophers HC Niko Medved told the media today that ex-Central Arkansas transfer big man Nehemiah Turner is no longer with the Gophers program.



He appeared in 7 games this season, averaging 0.6 points and 1.7 rebounds in 5.7 minutes per game.@andygreder was first pic.twitter.com/HwNGYK7age — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) March 6, 2026

There has been no reason given for his departure. Medved indicated that it was a mutual decision, which is something that has become increasingly common in the modern landscape of college athletics.

Standing at 6-foot-10, 270 pounds, Turner was an intriguing transfer portal addition after spending one season with the Bears. He ended the 2024-25 season on an absolute tear, scoring 10 or more points in his team's final 10 games. He averaged 18.5 points per game during that stretch, highlighted by a 37-point performance in the Atlantic Sun first-round against Stetson.

Making the jump from the low-major level in a conference like the ASUN to the Big Ten is a tough ask for any player, especially when you only have one year of college experience. Turner struggled to carve out a role with the Gophers, playing in only seven games this season. He started one, but averaged just 0.7 points and 1.3 rebounds in 5.7 minutes per game.

Turner hadn't appeared in a game since Dec. 21 against Campbell, and he had been on the injury report since Jan. 28. Despite numerous injuries, Turner wasn't able to find his role at Minnesota. He will have at least two years of eligibility to presumably find a new home in the transfer portal.

His departure is the first domino to fall in Minnesota's offseason roster construction. If every player who can return does, and Chasney Willis Jr. and Robert Vaihola receive a waiver for an injury redshirt, they will have two scholarships available on next year's roster.

Minnesota's biggest two losses will be Cade Tyson and Langston Reynolds, who are out of eligibility this offseason. They will presumably build around the expected return of Jaylen Crocker-Johnson, Bobby Durkin and Isaac Asuma. It will be key for Medved to build on momentum next season.