Medved, Gophers land Davidson wing Bobby Durkin in transfer portal
Niko Medved and the Gophers have struck for a third time in the transfer portal, landing a commitment from Davidson wing Bobby Durkin. On3's Joe Tipton was on the news, which Durkin confirmed on his Instagram.
A 6'7" wing from Illinois, Durkin averaged 13.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.3 steals as a sophomore for the Wildcats last season. He started 32 of 33 games and shot 41 percent from the floor, 36 percent from three, and 85 percent from the free throw line.
Durkin joins Colorado State's Jaylen Crocker-Johnson and Cal's B.J. Omot in transferring to Minnesota since Medved was hired. All three are versatile wings at 6'7" or 6'8" who can score, defend, and shoot 35-36 percent from long range. They'll all be key contributors next season for Medved in his first year as the Gophers' head coach.
Durkin went from Glenbard West High School in the Chicago suburbs to IMG Academy in Florida for one season. He chose Davidson over teams like Georgia Tech, Army, and Wright State in 2023. He averaged 8.5 points per game as a freshman, then took a second-year leap last season. Now he's headed to the Big Ten with two years of eligibility remaining.
Last year, Durkin took nearly eight three-pointers per game. He hasn't shot it at an elite clip at Davidson, but he has a smooth-looking stroke and the ability to get hot. Durkin shot over 43 percent from three in the first 18 games of last season before going cold and hitting just over 25 percent of his threes over the final 15 games. He hit six threes in a game three different times, including going for a career-high 28 points against Rhode Island in January.
In addition to Durkin, Omot, and Crocker-Johnson, the Gophers have returning players Isaac Asuma and Grayson Grove on their roster, as well as incoming freshman Kai Shinholster. That's six scholarship players, with up to nine spots remaining. Medved and his staff still have plenty of work to do, but this is another big-time addition in the portal.