Takeaways from final summer practice for Gophers men's basketball
Gophers men's basketball held their final practice of the summer on Thursday, and it was open to the media. There was plenty to take away from seeing the new-look squad in action.
Versatility and athleticism
Minnesota will be far from the biggest team in the Big Ten in 2025-26. With seven players between 6-foot-6 and 6-foot-8, their strength will be defensive versatility and offensive athleticism. Players like North Carolina transfer Cade Tyson and Davidson's Bobby Durkin will bring shooting, but the team's overall versatility stood out on Thursday.
Nehemiah Turner is huge
Central Arkansas big man Nehemiah Turner is one of the most interesting players Minnesota added from the transfer portal this offseason, and he's the most physically imposing player on the roster. He's only one of three scholarship underclassmen on the team, and he has great long-term potential.
He might be behind Jaylen Crocker-Johnson and Robert Vaihola in the frontcourt to begin the season, but it would not surprise me if we see him work his way into the rotation quickly after finishing his true freshman season last year with 10 straight games with 10 or more points.
Bobby Durkin and Cade Tyson
The two players who stood out the most to me during Thursday's practice were Durkin and Tyson. There are a lot of different ways that Minnesota could approach the 2025-26 season, but Durkin and Tyson are likely their two most dynamic offensive scorers. They're both great shooter, versatile and sneaky athletic.
Related: Gophers offer fast-rising, four-star wing Lucas Morillo
Backcourt situation
It's important not to take too much away from a July basketball practice, but I thought Isaac Asuma looked like the best guard on the floor. He continues to develop physically, and his decision-making is on another level. It will be hard to keep him out of the starting lineup on opening night, so the second backcourt spot would likely come down to Chansey Willis Jr. and Langston Reynolds.
Injuries and other notes
B.J. Omot, Chance Stephens and Vaihola were the only three players who did not participate in Thursday's practice. Omot had a minor procedure this offseason, and he's progressing well, while Stephens and Vaihola's injuries are not expected to be anything serious.
The size of incoming freshman Kai Shinholster was also noticeable. He's listed at 6-foot-5, but he stands tall alongside many of Minnesota's wings. 2025-26 might be a redshirt year for him, but he certainly has intriguing long-term potential.