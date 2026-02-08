Asuma's Hot Shooting Not Enough as Gophers Fall to Lowly Maryland
Despite the best three-point shooting day of Isaac Asuma's career, the Gophers dropped yet another close game on Sunday. David "Diggy" Coit hit a huge late three to cap a dominant afternoon as a struggling Maryland team stole a 67-62 win over Minnesota at Williams Arena.
Coit scored 29 points on 9-of-13 shooting for the Terrapins (9-14, 2-10 Big Ten), who won for just the second time in conference play this season. Asuma tied his career high with 18 points, but it wasn't enough for the Gophers (11-13, 4-9). This was a major letdown for Minnesota after Wednesday's triumphant, streak-snapping upset win over Michigan State.
Of the Gophers' last ten games, eight have been decided by five points or fewer (or gone to overtime). They're 2-6 in those contests. This five-point loss to Maryland joins a one-point loss to USC, a three-point loss to Wisconsin, an OT loss to Ohio State, a four-point loss to Wisconsin, and a two-point loss to Penn State. Niko Medved's team has shown promising signs this season but has struggled mightily to close out tight games.
After a Jaylen Crocker-Johnson three, the Gophers led 60-56 with a little over three minutes to play. Maryland would close the game on an 11-2 run. Coit tied it at 60 with a layup, then gave the Terps a one-point lead with a clutch stepback three in the final 30 seconds. Crocker-Johnson narrowly missed a contested layup on the other end, Coit hit a pair of free throws, and Asuma missed the front end of a one-and-one to basically seal defeat for Minnesota.
Asuma's 18 points came on a career-high six threes, including four in the first half. He had never previously made more than four threes in a game. Cade Tyson added 12 points and Langston Reynolds had 11 for the Gophers, but it wasn't enough. Minnesota made 14 threes but only six two-pointers all game, and the Gophers also missed six of their 14 free-throw attempts.
Coit's 29 points easily led the way for Maryland, which shot 50 percent from the field.
The Gophers held a narrow 33-32 halftime lead thanks to eight threes, including four from Asuma and three from Bobby Durkin. They led for a big chunk of the game. But in the end, the result was another hard-to-swallow loss for Medved's bunch.
Next up for the Gophers is a trip to Washington next Saturday.
