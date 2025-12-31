Minnesota looks to ring in the New Year with Big Ten win over Northwestern

The Gophers will resume Big Ten play with a road test at Northwestern on Saturday at 4 p.m. CT. It's a great opportunity for Niko Medved's team to begin 2026 on the right foot, so let's break down the game.

How to watch

Day: Saturday, Jan. 3

Time: 4 p.m. CT

TV channel: Big Ten Network (BTN)

Radio: KFAN FM 100.3

Northwestern preview

Longtime head coach Chris Collins is in his 13th season at Northwestern. They're led by one of the best players in program history, Nick Martinelli. He led the Big Ten in scoring last season with 20.5 points per game, and he's upped that to 22.8 points per game this season, which ranks fourth in the country. He's one of the most efficient scorers in the country, shooting 58.3% from the field and 55.6% from three-point range to go along with 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

Dec 13, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Nick Martinelli (2) reacts after scoring against the Jackson State Tigers during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Martinelli is joined by Cincinnati transfer forward Arrinten Page in the frontcourt, who's averaging 14.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. USF transfer Jayden Reid is the team's lead guard, averaging 11.0 points and 5.3 assists per game.

Keys to the matchup

Northwestern is the No. 55-rated team on KenPom.com, which is higher than any team Minnesota faced in the nonconference. The Wildcats are 60th in offensive efficiency and 76th in defensive efficiency. At 8-5, their losses have come against Virginia, Oklahoma State, Wisconsin, Ohio State and Butler, with notable wins over DePaul, South Carolina and Cleveland State.

The Wildcats are a relatively balanced team with a go-to scorer. Martinelli did not play in the Butler game, and he scored only nine points in their five-point loss to Virginia. They are a team that will likely go as far as Martinelli takes them.

Prediction

Saturday will be only Minnesota's third true road game of the season. The first two ended with disastrous second halves in blowout losses at Missouri and at Purdue. Both first halves were very competitive against NCAA Tournament-caliber teams.

I expect a competitive game on Saturday, but the Gophers frontcourt might just be a little too thin to match up with Northwestern. Jaylen Crocker-Johnson will likely match up with Martinelli, but he'll have his hands full. Minnesota would likely need an explosion from Cade Tyson offensively to take down the Wildcats, and I think they come up just short.

Score: Northwestern 81, Minnesota 76

Gophers news, rumors and analysis