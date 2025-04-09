Minnesota native Boden Kapke hits the portal: Will Gophers come calling?
- Kapke will be a junior with two years of eligibility remaining.
- He committed to Butler over offers from Minnesota, Clemson, Xavier and others.
If the the Minnesota Gophers are in the transfer portal market for a stretch four, they could look to a Minnesota native who reportedly entered the portal this week: Boden Kapke.
Kapke is a 6-foot-11 forward who was a Mr. Basketball finalist in 2023 while attending Holy Family Catholic in the Twin Cities. He was recruited by Minnesota out of high school before committing to the Butler Bulldogs.
He played sparingly as a true freshman before starting 16 of 34 games this season as a sophomore, though he averaged only 13.4 minutes per game. For the season, Kapke averaged 4.1 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 40.2% overall, including 27.3% from three.
Some big-time programs recognized Kapke's potential before he committed to Butler. He received offers from Minnesota, Clemson, Iowa State, Iowa, Utah State, Xavier and Wake Forest, among others.
As a senior in high school, Kapke was considered a three-star recruit. He averaged 23 points and 13 rebounds per game to help Holy Family Catholic reach the state tournament semifinals. He was one of five finalits for the Minnesota Mr. Basketball award, alongside winner Nasir Whitlock (DeLaSalle), Nolan Winter (Lakeville North), Hayden Tibbets (Wayzata) and Ben Kopetzki (Andover).
One thing Niko Medved's roster currently lacks is a big man. There are currently four projected starters in guard Isaac Asuma and wings B.J. Omot, Bobby Durkin and Jaylen Crocker-Johnson. Asuma is 6-foot-3 while Omot, Durkin and Crocker-Johnson are all 6-foot-7 or 6-foot-8.