Minnesota vs. Baylor College Basketball Crown Preview: How to Watch, Prediction

The Gophers accepted an invitation to the College Basketball Crown on March 16, and more than two weeks later, they will play their first round game on Wednesday night against Baylor. Betting odds list Minnesota as a 3.5-point underdog.

The Gophers are listed as (+3.5) point betting underdogs for their first round game of the College Basketball Crown on Wednesday night against Baylor.



Let's hear some early predictions. 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/7TnW2jAYy0 — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) March 30, 2026

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How to watch

Day: Wednesday, April 1

Time: 9:30 p.m. CT

TV: Fox Sports 1 (FS1)

Preview

Baylor is just five years removed from winning the national championship in 2021. Longtime head coach Scott Drew has built one of the most well-respected programs in the country, and this season is just their third time missing the NCAA Tournament since 2012-13.

The Bears flirted with the top 25 at times this season, but it was viewed as a rebuilding year after losing the majority of last season's roster to the transfer portal, NBA and graduation. They seemingly have a bright future ahead with Tennessee transfer Cameron Carr, who's averaging a team-high 19.2 points per game, and freshman guard Tounde Yessoufou, who's averaging 17.8 points per game.

Baylor has been well-respected in the metrics all season. They're currently the 51st-rated team in KenPom.com and 47th on Barttovik. For reference, Minnesota is 76th and 57th in those metrics, respectively.

Prediction

Baylor had just one win over an NCAA Tournament team this season, which came on Feb. 28 at UCF. They had plenty of success against the College Basketball Crown field with wins over Colorado, West Virginia and Creighton. The Gophers had two wins over NCAA Tournament teams, which came against Iowa and Michigan State at home. They went 1-1 against Rutgers and lost to Stanford on a neutral court, so their record against the College Basketball Crown field is 1-2.

I would be very surprised if this game were a blowout either way. Drew and Niko Medved are too good of coaches not to have their teams prepared with more than two weeks of preparation. Baylor is probably a deeper and more talented team, which is shown in betting odds.

The Bears have the 25th-best offense in the country on KenPom, and they rank 151st in adjusted tempo. The Gophers are not expected to get any of their injured players back for this game, so Baylor has a much larger margin for error with a more complete roster. That hasn't stopped Minnesota from being competitive in this moment all season. I think Medved finds a way and takes down the Bears.

Score: Minnesota 75, Baylor 71

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.