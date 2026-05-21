Ranking the Most Important Players on the Gophers' 2026-27 Roster

Academy of Holy Angels guard Blake Nixon Jr. became the 15th and final player to join Minnesota's 2026-27 roster on Monday. With a clear outlook heading into Niko Medved's second year as the program's head coach, let's rank the most important players for the Gophers next season.

1. Jaylen Crocker-Johnson

Crocker-Johnson is my heavy favorite to lead the team in scoring next season. He exceeded expectations in his first season at the power conference level with 13.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He shot a career-high 5.4 threes per game at a 32.3% clip, and it will be interesting to see how that changes in 2026-27.

Jan 24, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Jaylen Crocker-Johnson (5) works around Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Jared Garcia (15) during the first half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

2. Isaac Asuma

Minnesota's true ceiling in 2026-27 probably hinges on Asuma's improvement heading into his third season. He averaged 10.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game last season. He will need to improve his 39.7% shooting from the field and 30.4% from three. If he can become more efficient and average at least 12.0 points per game, their ceiling will rise dramatically.

Mar 4, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Isaac Asuma (1) dribbles the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

3. Kyan Evans

We saw Cade Tyson quickly prove that his lone year in Chapel Hill was a fluke last season with the Gophers. If Evans has a similar bounce-back year, Minnesota will be a much different team than everyone expects.

Jan 21, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) on the fast break in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

4. Bobby Durkin

I had Durkin as the second-most-important player for Minnesota to retain this offseason, and he's lower on this list because we know what type of player he is. He's already proven himself as an elite three-point shooter, which is the perfect player to line up alongside Crocker-Johnson, Asuma and Evans.

Mar 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Bobby Durkin (3) after making a three point basket against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

5. Winters Grady

Grady is the consensus No. 1 incoming transfer for the Gophers. The former four-star high school recruit dealt with injuries during his true freshman season at Michigan, and he's still a promising talent. If he plays up to his potential in 2026-27, Minnesota will have a deep roster.

Michigan guard Winters Grady (10) looks on from the bench during the second half against Nebraska at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

6. Malick Kordel

At 22 years old, Kordel will be one of the older players on Minnesota's roster, but he's just a sophomore by eligibility. He's still a bit of an unknown, but at 7-foot-2, he has the chance to be a difference maker in the Big Ten.

Mar 18, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Malick Kordel (32) dunks the ball during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

7. Grayson Grove

Grove showed dramatic improvement throughout his redshirt freshman season in 2025-26. There's a scenario where he works his way back into the starting lineup in 2026-27, but he'll have to earn it. If he takes another big leap this offseason, he could quickly rise up this list.

Mar 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Grayson Grove (2) shoots a free throw against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

8. Nolan Groves

Groves' 2026-27 role is a bit of an unknown after Minnesota's portal cycle. He could be one of their most versatile players next season, as someone who can guard one through four. His defensive potential will probably give him the cleanest path to consistent playing time this fall.

Feb 11, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Nolan Groves (8) enters the game against the Colorado Buffaloes in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

9. Malachi Palmer

You can never have too many 6-foot-6 wings on your roster who can shoot and defend at a high level. Palmer is the truest example of a 3&D wing, and that holds a lot of value for Minnesota. I am not sure if he's much more than that, which is what lands him a little lower on my list than what some would expect.

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Malachi Palmer (7) shoots against the Utah State Aggies in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

10. Chadrack Mpoyi

Lack of depth in the frontcourt probably gives Mpoyi the clearest path to playing time out of Minnesota's three incoming scholarship freshmen. At 6-foot-10, 240 pounds, his physicality and energy are what make him a fascinating prospect.

11. Kai Shinholster

Shinholster showed promise as a true freshman for the Gophers when he was thrust into that role due to injuries. Portal additions make his 2026-27 outlook murky. He has a year of experience under his belt, but he will have to earn his minutes next season.

Mar 7, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Kai Shinholster (9) works around Northwestern Wildcats guard Jordan Clayton (11) during the first half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

12. Nolen Anderson

I am bullish on Anderson's long-term potential with the Gophers, and he could quickly rise up this list, but he'll have to prove it. At 6-foot-6, he's a knockdown shooter with great 3&D potential, but that position is loaded on this Gophers roster. He might need a year of development under his belt before becoming a rotation mainstay.

13. Cedric Tomes

There aren't many 6-foot true freshmen point guards who immediately contribute in the Big Ten. I am also bullish on Tomes' long-term future, but his size makes the jump into the power conference level intimidating. Minnesota doesn't really have a true backup point guard on its roster, so there is a scenario where he sneaks into a role this season.

14. Max Lorenson

Lorenson is the lone returning walk-on for the Gophers. He had a productive high school career for Eden Prairie, and he's a very talented player, but it was probably another injury-filled year if he's in the rotation for Minnesota next season.

15. Blake Nixon Jr.

Nixon is joining the program as a preferred walk-on (PWO), so he will likely be a strong member of the bench mob along with Lorenson next season.