Minnesota vs. Ole Miss March Madness Preview: How to Watch, Prediction

It was far from their prettiest game of the season, but the Gophers survived an early scare from No. 13 seed Green Bay in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday to win 75-58. They will now host No. 5 seed Ole Miss on Sunday afternoon with a berth to the Sweet 16 on the line. Here's what you need to know.

How to watch

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Time: 1 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN

Minnesota will have the third game of the day on Sunday and the second on ESPN. The broadcast will start after the end of Maryland vs. North Carolina, which starts at 11 a.m. CT. Early betting odds favor the Gophers by 4.5 points.

The Gophers open as (-4.5) point betting favorites for tomorrow's NCAA Tournament second-round game against Ole Miss.



The Rebels won their first-round game 81-66 against Gonzaga.



Let's hear some early predictions. 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/xu3ZC8onDs — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) March 21, 2026

Preview

Ole Miss will enter Sunday's game with a 24-11 overall record. They began the season 13-2 before SEC play, and they went 8-8 in the conference. They are one of three teams that has beaten Vanderbilt this season, and they did it twice before the Commodores earned a two seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Led by eighth-year head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin, the Rebels have a veteran roster. Ohio State transfer Cotie McMahon leads the team with 19.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. Sophomore guard Sira Thienou returned to the lineup for the first time since Feb. 17 in their first-round win over Gonzaga. She finished with 12 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals and 4 blocks, showing how versatile their roster is from top to bottom.

Prediction

Ole Miss dominated No. 12 seed Gonzaga for the majority of their first-round matchup until a huge fourth-quarter run from the Bulldogs made the final score a little bit closer. The lower seed won every single matchup on Friday of the NCAA Tournament.

Anyone who watched Minnesota's performance against Green Bay knows they have to play much better if they want to beat Ole Miss. They were out-scored in each of the first three quarters against the Phoenix before a fourth quarter avalanche made the final score look a lot closer than the majority of the game felt.

McPhee-McCuin has led Ole Miss to the Sweet 16 in two of the last three seasons, but I think Minnesota takes care of business on Sunday. It's important not to overreact to a one-game sample size with the Gophers' showing against Green Bay. I think they come out significantly more prepared, and their four-guard lineup is too much for the Rebels.

Score: Minnesota 80, Ole Miss 76

Team odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.