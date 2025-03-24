Official: Minnesota Gophers announce 6-year deal with Niko Medved
Niko Medved has been confirmed as the new men's basketball head coach at the University of Minnesota. The Gophers made the long-rumored hire official just before 1 p.m. Monday, also revealing that the 51-year-old has signed a six-year contract.
Medved, a Roseville, Minn. native who was a student manager with the Gophers in the 1990s and just led Colorado State to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, where they came within four seconds of upsetting Maryland for a spot in the Sweet 16, said he has found his "dream job."
"I want to thank President Rebecca Cunningham, Mark Coyle and everyone involved in the search, as this really is a dream job for me," Medved said. "I loved my time at Colorado State, and I worked with tremendous people who made a lasting impact on my life. Those are memories that I will cherish forever.
"This job was too special to pass up and when the opportunity presented itself, I had to take it. I grew up a Gopher about 15 minutes away from The Barn. I went to school here, was a student manager here and coached here. This is a special place, it's home, and I cannot wait to get started."
Coyle, the Gophers athetics director tasked with finding a replacement for Ben Johnson, whom he hired in 2020, praised Medved ability to coach and develop players.
"This is an exciting day for our program, our University and our state," Coyle said in a prepared statement.
"I am thrilled to welcome Niko, his wife Erica and their daughters, Aly and Taylor to Minnesota. Niko is a Minnesota alum with a proven head coaching track record. He is extremely passionate about coaching and developing young men and takes great pride in being from Minnesota. He has had success everywhere he has been, and we look forward to him leading our men's basketball program at his alma mater."
Medved is expected to be formally introduced to the media at a press conference Tuesday.