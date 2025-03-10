One last hurrah for most of the Minnesota roster? This could be it...
- Gophers enter the Big Ten Tournament as the No. 12 seed.
- Rematch with Northwestern looms: What went wrong last time they met?
- End of an era for 10 players on the roster.
How long can the Minnesota Gophers keep the season going? Without winning the Big Ten Tournament, it's possible that the end of the season will arrive this week because winning it all is the only way the Gophers are getting invited to the NCAA Tournament, and there's no guarantee they'll be invited to the Crown or NIT tournaments.
The Hanging On For Dear Life Tour begins Wednesday when the Gophers, the No. 12 seed in the tournament, take on No. 13 Northwestern. The Wildcats whipped Minnesota 75-63 when they met at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Feb. 25. That's why it should be no surprise that ESPN's prediction machine is giving Northwestern a 69% chance to advance.
Minnesota trailed by as many as 17 and never led against Northwestern last month. What went wrong? The Gophers simply couldn't hit shots.
Shot attempts and made free throws were equal. The Gophers out-rebounded Northwestern 36-33, including 12-8 on the offensive glass. Minnesota had nine total steals and blocks compared to eight for the Wildcats. Both teams were called for 17 personal fouls.
In the end, Minnesota's abysmal three-point shooting—they shot 5-of-19 from deep—proved fatal. Northwestern made 28 total shots compared to 24 for the Gophers, and the difference was literally four more three-pointers. That's how you lose by 12. Math is fun.
The Gophers are not a good offensive team. They can get hot, but when they go cold, they go ice-cold. This is the same Gophers team that made three shots in the entire first half against North Texas, and the same team that struggled to crack 20 points in a half numerous times this season.
That said, Northwestern is very beatable. The Gophers just have to make shots and slow down Nick Martinelli, who scored 29 points on 11-of-20 shooting to lead the Wildcats over Minnesota two weeks ago.
If Minnesota advances, they'll have to get through Wisconsin on Thursday. The Badgers swept the regular-season series, although the Gophers could've pulled an upset last week had they not gone 2-for-8 from the free-throw line in the final five minutes of the game.
If the Gophers are still standing on Friday, they'd have a rematch with UCLA, who they stunned at Pauley Pavilion on Feb. 18.
One way or another, this season is winding down. When it's over, it'll be the end of an era for Dawson Garcia, Parker Fox, Trey Edmonds, Mike Mitchell Jr., Femi Odukale, Lu'Cye Patterson, Brennan Rigsby, Caleb Williams, Tyler Cochran (possible medical redshirt coming), and Lincoln Meister.
The only players set to return next season are Isaac Asuma, Kadyn Betts, Grayson Grove, Frank Mitchell, Erick Reader, and Max Sheridan.
This could be it, so enjoy it while it lasts.