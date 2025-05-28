Portal thoughts: Is UNC transfer Cade Tyson the final piece to the Gophers' puzzle?
North Carolina transfer forward Cade Tyson visited Minnesota in early April, but he still hasn't committed to a new school. There's no deadline for players in the transfer portal to sign with a program. Is Tyson hiding in plain sight as the final piece to the Gophers' 2025-26 roster puzzle?
At this point in the process, many of the final roster moves consist of players who have made NBA draft decisions to come back to school, international recruits who have finished up their seasons, or players in the transfer portal who are waiting for the dust to settle. Tyson fits into the last category.
Back on April 14, it was reported that Tyson had received interest from a long list of programs, which included Kentucky, Purdue, Iowa, Ohio State, BYU and others. Many of those programs have essentially filled out their rosters, but the Gophers still have three spots available on their 2025-26 team.
Standing at 6-foot-7, Tyson had an impressive 2023-24 season at Belmont. He averaged 16.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game on 49.3% shooting from the field, and a remarkable 46.5% mark from beyond the arc with 5.5 three-point attempts per game. He struggled to find the same level of production in Chapel Hill, averaging only 2.6 points in 7.9 minutes per game.
He will have only one year of eligibility remaining, but a change of scenery with the Gophers could be exactly what he needs. He could come off the bench as Minnesota's sixth man, or even compete for a starting role. It seemed like he lost his confidence last year with the Tar Heels, but the Gophers could help him get it back as he aims to rediscover what made him one of the most efficient three-point shooters in the country.
There's no timeline for when Tyson plans to make a final decision, but the Gophers are one of a few programs with roster spots still available. He's followed by the majority of Minnesota's coaching staff on X, and the fit makes sense on both ends. Minnesota added Tyler Cochran on June 29 last offseason, so it's far from unprecedented to add a player this late in the process.