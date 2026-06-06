French Open Final Live Updates: Mirra Andreeva vs. Maja Chwalińska

In a tournament filled with carnage and unpredictability, it's fitting that the French Open women's final would, for the first time in its history, pit a qualifier in Maja Chwalińska going head-to-head against a 19-year-old playing in the first major final of her career in Mirra Andreeva. I mean, does it get any more unpredictable than that?

The unpredictable final also promises to be an entertaining one. Both Andreeva and Chwalińska deploy a healthy amount of variety from the baseline in their games, whether via a slice or drop shot, and both have showcased an elite ability to defend every inch of red dirt at Roland Garros to win a given point. Perhaps more importantly, both Andreeva and Chwalińska are technicians and crafty players who are brilliant at breaking down their opponents shot by shot. While Andreeva may possess more raw power, the catch is that Chwalińska has proven she can handle pace or power and send any shot back from whence it came. Add it all up, and you have the makings of what figures to be an entertaining French Open women's final. Can Chwalińska, the first qualifier in French Open history to make the final, add more to the history books? Or is a potential Roland Garros title the coronation of a new-age champion in Andreeva?

Follow along with Sports Illustrated as we find out.

Andreeva vs. Chwalińska French Open women's final live updates

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