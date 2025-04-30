Ranking Niko Medved's first transfer portal additions with the Gophers
Niko Medved has completely rebuilt the Gophers roster through the transfer portal in his first offseason as head coach. With seven new players currently expected to join the team, let's rank them.
1. Bobby Durkin, G/F, Davidson
I don't see a scenario where Durkin isn't a successful basketball player with the Gophers. Listed at 6-foot-7, he averaged 13.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game last season. He shot 40.6% from the field, 35.5% from three, on 7.8 attempts per game, and 85.0% from the free throw line. He's an incredibly efficient offensive player who continues to improve every year he plays basketball, and I expect him to transition smoothly into the Big Ten.
2. Chansey Willis Jr., G, Western Michigan
Barring any significant late pickups, Willis is my pick to lead the Gophers in scoring next season. He averaged 16.8 points per game last season, but 18.6 when the calendar turned to February. He had eight 20-point games, and he scored a season-high 34 against Ohio. He's the purest scorer on Minnesota's roster, and I am intrigued to see how he plays alongside Isaac Asuma.
3. Jaylen Crocker-Johnson, F, Colorado State
Crocker-Johnson doesn't have the impressive stats like some others on this list, but he's the type of player you want to fill out you're roster with. He scored in double figures 16 times last season, and he had two outings with 20 or more points. For fans of NBA basketball, he reminds me a lot of former Timberwolves forward Jared Vanderbilt. He's going to play efficiently, rebound well, and defend at a high level without making any major mistakes.
4. B.J. Omot, G/F, California
Omot might be the biggest wildcard on Minnesota's entire roster. The former Mankato East High School standout was limited to only four games last season at Cal due to an injury. In his last full season at North Dakota, he averaged 16.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. If he's able to reach that production, he might be the ideal sixth man for the Gophers, and he could even compete for a starting role.
5. Robert Vaihola, C, San Jose State
Minnesota doesn't have a surefire starter at the five position, but Vaihola might be hiding in plain sight. At 6-foot-8, there are fair questions about how he'll hold up in the physical Big Ten, but I think he has proven himself in the Mountain West, which is a competitive conference. He had six games last season with 10 or more rebounds, and he notably had 19 rebounds against Fresno State in March. I think he transitions into a productive starter with the Gophers.
6. Langston Reynolds, G, Northern Colorado
Reynolds was one of the most improved players in college basketball last season, going from 6.2 points per game as a sophomore to 16.0 as a junior in 2024-25. He scored in double figures in all but five games, three of which were in March. I like Reynolds' energy off the bench, but I have questions about how smoothly he'll transition from the Big Sky to the Big Ten, as he averaged only 3.4 assists and 2.7 turnovers per game last season.
7. Nehemiah Turner, C, Central Arkansas
If Omot's the biggest wildcard transfer, Turner is a close second. He improved throughout his true freshman season at Central Arkansas, averaging 18.5 points in the final 10 games of the season. At 6-foot-10, with three years of eligibility remaining, he has some of the brightest long-term potential on the roster, but the jump from a low-major conference like the ASUN to the Big Ten is challenging for any player to make.