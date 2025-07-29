Ranking the 5 best players Minnesota could face in nonconference play
Minnesota released its official 2025 nonconference schedule last week. Outside of games against Missouri, San Francisco and a tournament field with Stanford, St. Louis and Santa Clara, there aren't many marquee opponents. But let's rank the five best players they could face.
1. Mark Mitchell, Missouri
Mitchell is undoubtedly the best player the Gophers will face in nonconference play in 2025. The former five-star high school recruit began his career playing two seasons at Duke. 2024-25 was his first year with the Tigers, and he averaged 13.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists on 50.5% shooting from the field. Minnesota will need to slow Mitchell down if it wants any chance of beating Missouri.
2. Robbie Avila, St. Louis
St. Louis and Santa Clara are facing off in the other game of the Acrisure Series, so there's a chance Minnesota won't face Avila, but he's clearly the best player they could see at the event. Avila and St. Louis head coach Josh Schertz took down the Gophers in the 2023 NIT second-round with Indiana State.
Year one with the Billikens didn't go exactly as planned, but Avila averaged 17.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game on efficient 49.5/35.9/75.0 shooting splits. He has the potential to be the Atlantic 10 conference player of the year in 2025-26.
Related: Ranking the last 5 Gophers men's basketball nonconference schedules
3. Anthony Robinson II, Missouri
Robinson's stats didn't jump off the page, but I think he could be in line for a huge junior season at Missouri. He averaged 9.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists per game and 2.0 steals per game. With backcourt mate Tony Perkins now graduated, Robinson's number could see a big jump. With two players in the top three of this list, it's obvious that Minnesota's Nov. 12 meeting in Columbia will be the toughest on its nonconference schedule.
4. Elijah Mahi, Santa Clara
Santa Clara quietly has one of the best developmental programs at the mid-major level with Brandin Podziemski and Jalen Williams both coming out of the school in recent years. Mahi could be another success story, after averaging 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game last season on 43.4% shooting from beyond the arc.
5. Tyrone Riley IV, San Francisco
Standing at 6-foot-6, Riley averaged 9.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game last season as a true freshman for the Dons, and I think he could be one of their best players as a sophomore. San Francisco made some high-profile additions in the transfer portal with Guilermo Diaz Graham and Mookie Cook, but I think Riley will lead the team in scoring this season.
Honorable mentions:
- Jevon Porter, Missouri
- Guillermo Diaz Graham, San Francisco
- Sebastian Mack, Missouri
- Ryan Agarwall, Stanford
- Jeremy Dent-Smith, Stanford