Ranking the last 5 Gophers men's basketball nonconference schedules
Gophers men's basketball released their 2025 nonconference schedule on Monday. With only two games against power conference opponents, it lacks serious substance. Let's see where Niko Medved's first nonconference slate ranks compared to the four Ben Johnson seasons.
For the sake of this exercise, we're using the Barttorvik.com analytical ratings, as it's one of the few sites to currently have preseason ratings for the 2025-26 season.
2021 schedule: 189.2 average barttorvik rating
Johnson's first season with the Gophers provided him with the strongest nonconference slate. For what it lacked in a singular marquee matchup, it made up for in depth. They had power conference games against Mississippi State and Pittsburgh, and notable mid-major matchups against Princeton, Western Kentucky and Jacksonville
- Mississippi State: 64
- Princeton: 109
- Western Kentucky: 125
- Jacksonville: 151
- Pittsburgh: 195
- UMKC: 202
- IPFW: 210
- Alcorn State: 251
- Texas A&M-Corpus Christi: 252
- Green Bay: 333
2024 schedule: 190.5 average barttorvik rating
For as much as last season's nonconference schedule was criticized, it's far from the worst schedule Minnesota has put together since COVID. Notable home games against North Texas and Yale didn't jump off the page, but Minnesota ended up playing two NCAA Tournament teams, as the Bulldogs and Omaha both won their conference tournaments.
- North Texas: 70
- Wake Forest: 71
- Yale: 78
- Omaha: 132
- Wichita State: 136
- Cleveland State: 157
- Central Michigan: 220
- Bethune Cookman: 295
- Oral Roberts: 298
- Fairleigh Dickinson: 302
- Morgan State: 337
2025 schedule: 214.9 average barttovik rating
The top end of Minnesota's 2025 schedule could help them build a respectable NCAA Tournament resume compared to years in the past, but six games against teams that currently rank outside of the top 250 seriously weigh down the slate.
- Missouri: 29
- San Francisco: 65
- St. Louis/Santa Clara: 79/88
- Stanford: 100
- Campbell: 220
- Gardner-Webb: 264
- Texas Southern: 278
- Fairleigh Dickinson: 306
- Alcorn State: 325
- Green Bay: 332
- Chicago State: 362
2022 schedule: 222.9 average barttorvik rating
A major reason for Minnesota's lack of firepower in the nonconference is the elimination of the Big Ten/ACC challenge. It still existed in 2022 with a game against Virginia Tech, and it still was a weak slate. A weird makeshift field at the SoCal Challenge with a game against UNLV and Cal Baptist made for a weird season.
- Mississippi State: 64
- Virginia Tech: 75
- UNLV: 97
- DePaul: 139
- Cal Baptist: 162
- Alcorn State: 260
- Chicago State: 307
- Arkansas Pine Bluff: 320
- Western Michigan: 333
- Central Michigan: 342
- St. Francis NY: 353
2023 schedule: 225.8 average Barttorvik rating
Missouri was the Gophers' only power conference opponent in 2023, and the Tigers ended up being one of the worst power conference teams in the country. The most successful season in the Johnson era wound up being a huge missed opportunity, and an abysmal nonconference schedule was a big reason why.
- San Francisco: 65
- Missouri: 132
- UTSA: 232
- Florida Gulf Coast: 240
- Maine: 251
- Ball State: 259
- USC Upstate: 284
- Arkansas Pine Bluff: 329
- New Orleans: 333
- IU Indy: 359