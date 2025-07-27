All Gophers

Ranking the last 5 Gophers men's basketball nonconference schedules

Where does Niko Medved's first noncon slate stack up against the four Ben Johnson years?

Tony Liebert

Nov 30, 2015; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Gophers mascot Goldy Gopher waves the raise the barn flag before the game between the Minnesota Gophers and Clemson Tigers at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2015; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Gophers mascot Goldy Gopher waves the raise the barn flag before the game between the Minnesota Gophers and Clemson Tigers at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
In this story:

Gophers men's basketball released their 2025 nonconference schedule on Monday. With only two games against power conference opponents, it lacks serious substance. Let's see where Niko Medved's first nonconference slate ranks compared to the four Ben Johnson seasons.

For the sake of this exercise, we're using the Barttorvik.com analytical ratings, as it's one of the few sites to currently have preseason ratings for the 2025-26 season.

2021 schedule: 189.2 average barttorvik rating

Johnson's first season with the Gophers provided him with the strongest nonconference slate. For what it lacked in a singular marquee matchup, it made up for in depth. They had power conference games against Mississippi State and Pittsburgh, and notable mid-major matchups against Princeton, Western Kentucky and Jacksonville

  • Mississippi State: 64
  • Princeton: 109
  • Western Kentucky: 125
  • Jacksonville: 151
  • Pittsburgh: 195
  • UMKC: 202
  • IPFW: 210
  • Alcorn State: 251
  • Texas A&M-Corpus Christi: 252
  • Green Bay: 333

2024 schedule: 190.5 average barttorvik rating

For as much as last season's nonconference schedule was criticized, it's far from the worst schedule Minnesota has put together since COVID. Notable home games against North Texas and Yale didn't jump off the page, but Minnesota ended up playing two NCAA Tournament teams, as the Bulldogs and Omaha both won their conference tournaments.

  • North Texas: 70
  • Wake Forest: 71
  • Yale: 78
  • Omaha: 132
  • Wichita State: 136
  • Cleveland State: 157
  • Central Michigan: 220
  • Bethune Cookman: 295
  • Oral Roberts: 298
  • Fairleigh Dickinson: 302
  • Morgan State: 337

2025 schedule: 214.9 average barttovik rating

The top end of Minnesota's 2025 schedule could help them build a respectable NCAA Tournament resume compared to years in the past, but six games against teams that currently rank outside of the top 250 seriously weigh down the slate.

  • Missouri: 29
  • San Francisco: 65
  • St. Louis/Santa Clara: 79/88
  • Stanford: 100
  • Campbell: 220
  • Gardner-Webb: 264
  • Texas Southern: 278
  • Fairleigh Dickinson: 306
  • Alcorn State: 325
  • Green Bay: 332
  • Chicago State: 362

2022 schedule: 222.9 average barttorvik rating

A major reason for Minnesota's lack of firepower in the nonconference is the elimination of the Big Ten/ACC challenge. It still existed in 2022 with a game against Virginia Tech, and it still was a weak slate. A weird makeshift field at the SoCal Challenge with a game against UNLV and Cal Baptist made for a weird season.

Related: 5 questions the Gophers must answer at fall camp

  • Mississippi State: 64
  • Virginia Tech: 75
  • UNLV: 97
  • DePaul: 139
  • Cal Baptist: 162
  • Alcorn State: 260
  • Chicago State: 307
  • Arkansas Pine Bluff: 320
  • Western Michigan: 333
  • Central Michigan: 342
  • St. Francis NY: 353

2023 schedule: 225.8 average Barttorvik rating

Missouri was the Gophers' only power conference opponent in 2023, and the Tigers ended up being one of the worst power conference teams in the country. The most successful season in the Johnson era wound up being a huge missed opportunity, and an abysmal nonconference schedule was a big reason why.

  • San Francisco: 65
  • Missouri: 132
  • UTSA: 232
  • Florida Gulf Coast: 240
  • Maine: 251
  • Ball State: 259
  • USC Upstate: 284
  • Arkansas Pine Bluff: 329
  • New Orleans: 333
  • IU Indy: 359

Gophers news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/Gophers Basketball