5 questions the Gophers must answer at fall camp
Minnesota will officially open fall camp for the 2025 season on Monday, July 28. It will mark one month until their season-opener against Buffalo, so let's take a look at five questions they must answer before the regular season gets underway.
1. What's the WR pecking order?
P.J. Fleck revealed that Koi Perich will play wide receiver and wildcat quarterback on top of his safety duties, but we still don't know what the role will look like. We know Miami (OH) transfer Javon Tracy is likely the team's No. 1 option, and UCLA transfer Logan Loya and Le'Meke Brockington are complementary pieces.
There are only so many targets to go around, and Minnesota also has Nebraska transfer Malachi Coleman and Cristian Driver as two more players who could have a role. That's five receivers not named Perich, so I am curious how the Gophers opt to deploy their weapons at the position.
2. Who is CB2?
Redshirt sophomore Za'Quan Bryan will have an established role at cornerback this season, but there are still plenty of questions about his running mate on the outside. Former TCU transfer Jai'Onte McMillan played a lot of slot last season, and Minnesota went out and added John Nestor from Iowa and Jaylen Bowden from NC Central in the transfer portal.
Related: Minnesota football all-quarter-century defense revealed by Gophers On SI
Will a young player like Naaim Parrish or Rhyland Kelly step up? The Gophers will need to solve their cornerback problems quickly before a meeting with Jeremiah Smith, Carnell Tate and Ohio State on October 4 in Columbus.
3. What's the starting offensive line?
Minnesota was busy improving its offensive line this offseason. Kentucky's Dylan Ray, UCF transfer Marcellus Marshall, Washington tackle Kahlee Tafai and Purdue's Jaden Ball completely revamped the offensive line. Ashton Beers and Greg Johnson return as established starters, but at least two spots appear to still be up for grabs, and redshirt freshman tackle Nathan Roy will be one player whom I am monitoring closely before the season.
4. What's A.J. Turner's role?
With Darius Taylor returning, the belief is that Minnesota's offensive strategy could lean back in the direction of a run-first scheme. Turner's arrival from Marshall as a transfer in the offseason gives them two dynamic options in the backfield.
Turner averaged a nation's best 8.3 yards per carry last season, so he's going to be a player that Minnesota will want to get the ball to. Marcus Major had 78 carries and 20 catches last season, so that seems like the minimum role for a player like Turner. The way the Gophers opt to deploy their new home run threat will be a fascinating storyline this season.
5. How much do they trust Drake Lindsey?
Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Lindsey will make his first college start in Week 1 against Buffalo. The Gophers trust him enough to be their starting signal caller, but how much trust will they have in him in terms of playcalling?
Will the Gophers lean heavily on Taylor and Turner, and forgo the more pass-happy style they had last season? We will figure out the level of trust they have in Lindsey very early into the season, but the Gophers will probably answer that question this August.