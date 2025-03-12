Report: Ben Johnson 'likely' to get another year with Gophers
Ahead of the Gophers' first-round matchup in the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday, ESPN college basketball reporter Jeff Borzello reported that it seems "likely" Ben Johnson will return for a fifth season at Minnesota.
"As of the time of publication, it seems Ben Johnson is likely to get another year at Minnesota," Borzello wrote at 8:15 a.m. CT on Wednesday.
Johnson was hired before the 2021-22 season, and without a magical run in this year's Big Ten Tournament, he has yet to lead the program to an NCAA Tournament appearance. He has compiled a 56-70 (.444) overall record and a 22-57 (.278) conference mark heading into Wednesday's game.
Despite a disappointing 15-16 record this season, the Gophers racked up seven Quad 1 wins—among the best in all of college basketball. They notched ranked wins over Michigan and Oregon, along with impressive road victories against UCLA, USC, Nebraska, Iowa, and Penn State. However, their 2-8 home record against Big Ten teams was a glaring weakness.
Next season’s roster will look drastically different as college basketball enters the new revenue-sharing era. Nine seniors participated in Senior Day festivities, and only two have a chance to return. If Johnson does, in fact, stay on, the focus now shifts to who Minnesota will add from the transfer portal this offseason.
Isaac Asuma showed plenty of promise as a true freshman, and big man Frank Mitchell continued to improve throughout the season. Beyond that, however, there are far more questions than answers as the Gophers look to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018-19.
