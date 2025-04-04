Report: Colorado State's Kyan Evans to visit Gophers after dead period
KSTP's Darren Wolfson shared his weekly scoops on Thursday's news broadcast, and he says Colorado State transfer guard Kyan Evans will visit the Gophers after the upcoming recruiting dead period.
"The Gophers continue to pursue point guard Kyan Evans hard. He will visit here after this week-long dead period," Wolfson said.
Starting on Thursday, April 4, the NCAA prohibits recruits from taking official visits until next Thursday, April 10. There will still be conversations and recruiting going on but there cannot be in-person meetings.
Evans is among the most intriguing players in the transfer portal after he averaged 10.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game as a sophomore on impressive 47.1/44.6/85.2 shooting splits. He scored 23 points in Colorado State's upset win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament over Memphis.
He's a native of Kansas City, Missouri, and a former Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year, so he's expected to have a plethora of suitors across the country. New Gophers head coach Niko Medved gave him a chance out of high school, and he chose to play for the Rams over other notable top offers from Indiana State, South Dakota State and Southern Illinois.
If he does follow Medved to Minnesota, Evans would be a huge boost to the Gophers' 2025-26 outlook and he would be in line for a big role alongside returning guard Isaac Asuma, Colorado State transfer Jaylen Crocker-Johnson, and California transfer B.J. Omot.