Report: Dawson Garcia, out of eligibility, enters the transfer portal
All-Big Ten Second Team selection Dawson Garcia has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, according to On3's Joe Tipton.
Does it matter since Garcia, who led the Minnesota Gophers with 19.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game this season, has already played five seasons of Division I college basketball?
Technically, he's out of eligibility. However, as our very own Tony Liebert points out, there could be a case in which Garcia is granted an extra year of eligibility if he were to file for an exemption after his 2021-22 season was cut short when he left the North Carolina Tar Heels due to an illness in his family.
Garcia played in 16 games and started 12 for the Tar Heels before leaving the team in January 2022 to return to Minnesota to be closer to family. Garcia grew up in Prior Lake, where he was a finalist for the Mr. Basketball award in 2020.
The key case to watch could be that of Providence College forward Jabri Abdur-Rahmi, who has played five seasons of Division I basketball. He's applied for a medical waiver in search of one more year of eligibility despite playing one season each at Virginia and Providence, and three years at Georgia in between.
His senior season in 2024-25 at Providence was cut short after 22 games because of a torn meniscus, but his case for another year of eligibility is built around mental health struggles after his uncle, USF head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim, suddenly passed away before the season.
If Garcia were granted an exemption, he would instantly become one of the most coveted talents in the transfer portal — and that means he would likely be entertaining offers in excess of $1 million to play in 2025-26. Much like Cam Christie last year, Garcia is reportedly still considering a return to Minnesota if he's granted another year; this move just gives him options.