Report: Gophers hoops to host Bethune-Cookman in non-conference game
According to college basketball analyst Rocco Miller and his website bracketeer.org, the Gophers are expected to host Bethune-Cookman on Dec. 1 as part of their 2024-25 non-conference schedule.
Minnesota has faced Bethune-Cookman six times and leads the all-time series 6-0. Most recently, the Gophers won 80-60 in a game last season which saw Dawson Garcia score a game-high 23 points.
Former NBA All-Star Reggie Theus is entering his fourth season as head coach of the Wildcats program and he is also the athletic director of the school. College basketball analytics site barttorvik.com projects the Wildcats as the No. 354 team in the country, which would be the 11th-worst team in Division I.
Reported nonconference schedule:
Date:
Opponent:
Location:
Nov. 6
Oral Roberts
Home
Nov. 9
Omaha
Home
Nov. 13
North Texas
Home
Nov. 16
Yale
Home
Nov. 19
Cleveland State
Home
TBA
Missouri
Away
Nov. 28
Wichita State, Florida or Wake Forest
Orlando, Fla.
Nov. 29
Wichita State, Florida or Wake Forest
Orlando, Fla.
Dec. 1
Bethune-Cookman
Home
Dec. 21
Fairleigh Dickinson
Home
The Gophers currently have 10 non-conference games reported, most teams typically play 11 in a season. Given how their schedule currently looks there will likely be another game over the holiday break in mid-December against a lower-level team like Bethune-Cookman or Fairleigh Dickinson.