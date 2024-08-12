All Gophers

Report: Gophers hoops to host Bethune-Cookman in non-conference game

Minnesota has reportedly added another team to its non-conference schedule.

Bethune Cookman’s Head Coach Reggie Theus keeps and eye on the game during the ro College Basketball Invitational held at Ocean Center on Saturday, March 23, 2024.
According to college basketball analyst Rocco Miller and his website bracketeer.org, the Gophers are expected to host Bethune-Cookman on Dec. 1 as part of their 2024-25 non-conference schedule.

Minnesota has faced Bethune-Cookman six times and leads the all-time series 6-0. Most recently, the Gophers won 80-60 in a game last season which saw Dawson Garcia score a game-high 23 points.

Former NBA All-Star Reggie Theus is entering his fourth season as head coach of the Wildcats program and he is also the athletic director of the school. College basketball analytics site barttorvik.com projects the Wildcats as the No. 354 team in the country, which would be the 11th-worst team in Division I.

Reported nonconference schedule:

Date:

Opponent:

Location:

Nov. 6

Oral Roberts

Home

Nov. 9

Omaha

Home

Nov. 13

North Texas

Home

Nov. 16

Yale

Home

Nov. 19

Cleveland State

Home

TBA

Missouri

Away

Nov. 28

Wichita State, Florida or Wake Forest

Orlando, Fla.

Nov. 29

Wichita State, Florida or Wake Forest

Orlando, Fla.

Dec. 1

Bethune-Cookman

Home

Dec. 21

Fairleigh Dickinson

Home

The Gophers currently have 10 non-conference games reported, most teams typically play 11 in a season. Given how their schedule currently looks there will likely be another game over the holiday break in mid-December against a lower-level team like Bethune-Cookman or Fairleigh Dickinson.

