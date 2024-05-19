Report: Gophers to host Yale as part of nonconference schedule
The Gophers men's basketball team will host Yale as a part of its 2024-25 nonconference schedule, according to a report from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.
While the Gophers' schedule is yet to become official and likely still in the works, Rothstein also recently reported the U would participate in an early-season tournament that will feature Florida, Wake Forest and another to be determined team.
That tournament is expected to take place in Orlando in November.
Assuming both reports are accurate, it a ppears the Gophers are being more intentional about scheduling tougher competition in their nonconference schedule. They had a weak nonconference slate last season. That could have been a hinderance had they been in the NCAA Tournament picture at season's end. Quality of wins plays a role in the selection process for at-large bids.
Yale will certainly be an opponent that will provide the Gophers a test. The Bulldogs are coming off a season in which they went 23-10 and made the NCAA Tournament. They even won their first-round game against Auburn before falling to San Diego State in the Round of 32.