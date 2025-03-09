Shooting struggles cost Gophers in overtime loss to Rutgers
The Gophers traveled to New Jersey to face Rutgers in their final game of a roller-coaster regular season, and it followed the same trend with a 75-67 overtime loss.
Dawson Garcia came out fast in his final regular-season game with the Gophers. He scored seven of the team's first nine points. They continued to look like a different team on the road, but after the game was tied at 25, Rutgers closed the half on a 13-4 run.
Minnesota missed its final eight field goal attempts of the first half and 10 of its last 12. Their offense completely disappeared. Led by nine first-half points from star freshman guard Dylan Harper, Rutgers took advantage with a 38-29 lead heading into the locker room.
Brennan Rigsby and Frank Mitchell continued to provide the Gophers with a huge spark off the bench. They came into the game at the 17-minute mark, and Minnesota proceeded to go on a 16-4 run and take a 47-46 lead.
Minnesota had every opportunity to wrap things up down the stretch, but a 13-23 (56.5%) mark from the free throw line and a 2-16 (12.5%) night from beyond the arc loomed large. Harper and Garcia were exchanging big shots down the stretch and the Gophers were able to force overtime.
Ben Johnson surprisingly left Mitchell on the bench for the entire five-minute overtime period after he had 12 points and 11 rebounds in regulation. Rutgers outscored the Gophers 14-6 in overtime and handed them a 75-67 loss.
The Gophers officially finish the regular season with a 15-16 overall record and a 7-13 mark in the Big Ten. They will be the 12 seed in the Big Ten Tournament next week, and they'll face 13-seed Northwestern on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. CT.
