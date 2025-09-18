Takeaways from 2025-26 Big Ten schedule reveal for Gophers women's basketball
College basketball season is right around the corner, and Minnesota's 2025-26 Big Ten slate was officially revealed on Thursday. Here's what you need to know.
Big Ten schedule takeaways
There aren't many off nights when you play women's college basketball in the Big Ten. The Gophers jump right into the deep end on Dec. 7 against Maryland and former head coach Brenda Freese. We'll learn a lot about this team early in conference play with games against Indiana, Michigan, Northwestern, UCLA and USC before the third week in January.
Having two games against rival Wisconsin will help Minnesota tremendously, as there's a good chance the Badgers are the worst team in the conference. Overall, the middle of conference play is the easiest part of the schedule, with the beginning and end providing some serious tests.
Improved nonconference schedule
Minnesota's improved nonconference schedule provides a much bigger margin for error. The Gophers have notable games against Marquette at home, Kansas and Drake on the road, and neutral site games against USF and Harvard or Alabama. The Big Ten will provide resume-boosting opportunities nightly, but the Gophers could have some marquee wins before conference play begins, which is a big change from last season.
Overall schedule thoughts
The Gophers have not played in the NCAA Tournament since 2017-18. Heading into year three of the Plitzuweit era, that should be the expectation in 2025-26. This schedule provides them with dozens of resume-building opportunities, so they will have to earn their place in the field, but this roster could be one of the best in the Big Ten.