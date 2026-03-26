The Hypothetical Blueprint for Niko Medved’s Transfer Portal Approach

The Gophers men's basketball program hasn't played in the NCAA Tournament since the 2018-19 season. There were some encouraging signs in year one of the Niko Medved era, but in order to get over that hump, Minnesota will need to have a successful transfer portal season.

This year's transfer portal for men's basketball doesn't officially open until Tuesday, April 7, which is the day after the national championship. But we've already seen dozens of players reveal their intentions to enter the portal, including two from Minnesota's roster, B.J. Omot and Nehemiah Turner.

There are still numerous questions in terms of player retention for the Gophers, but let's take a look at a potential blueprint Medved and his staff could use as they look to attack the portal this offseason.

Current 2026-27 outlook

Potential returnees : Jaylen Crocker-Johnson, Isaac Asuma, Bobby Durkin, Grayson Grove, Kai Shinholster, Max Lorenson

: Jaylen Crocker-Johnson, Isaac Asuma, Bobby Durkin, Grayson Grove, Kai Shinholster, Max Lorenson Medical redshirt candidates/injured players : Chansey Willis Jr., Robert Vaihola, Chance Stephens

: Chansey Willis Jr., Robert Vaihola, Chance Stephens Incoming freshmen: Cedric Tomes, Chadrack Mpoyi, Nolen Anderson

Fill out this Gophers roster👇



G:

G: Isaac Asuma

F: Bobby Durkin

F: Jaylen Crocker-Johnson

C:



6th:

7th: Grayson Grove

8th: Kai Shinholster

9th: Nolen Anderson

10th:



Bench (5): Cedric Tomes, Chadrack Mpoyi, Max Lorenson



?: Chansey Willis Jr., Robert Vaihola, Chance Stephens — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) March 25, 2026

Most likely scenario

As it stands right now, Minnesota would have three available roster spots to use this offseason. None of the players with eligibility remaining have officially announced their plans to return, so we're going to speak in hypotheticals for the sake of this exercise.

Stephens seems like a likely candidate for the transfer portal, after not playing in one game this season following a transfer from Maryland. Willis and Vaihola are very interesting cases after both played in fewer than 10 games this season (due to injuries) after transferring to the U last offseason. They're expected to apply for medical redshirts, but where they play next season is up in the air.

Crocker-Johnson, Asuma, and Durkin are obviously three players Minnesota wants back next season, while Grove and Shinholster both improved throughout 2025-26. There are going to be surprises, and it seems unlikely that Minnesota brings back everyone.

Potential 2026-27 rotation

G:

G: Asuma

F: Durkin

F: Crocker-Johnson

C:

**BENCH**

6th: Willis Jr.

7th: Grove

8th:

9th: Anderson

10th:

11th:

12th: Mpoyi

13th: Tomes

14th: (walk-on)

15th: Lorenson

If Crocker-Johnson and Grove return alongside the addition of Mpoyi, Vaihola would be far more expendable in Minnesota's frontcourt. They could go out and add a starting-caliber center, and they would be set with that rotation.

Willis is a player who was routinely mentioned as a vocal leader for Minnesota, even after his season-ending injury. They could do a lot worse than bringing him back as a third guard.

The transfer portal has been around long enough to realize there's always at least one player in an offseason who decides to transfer unexpectedly. Someone like Shinholster would be a perfect example this offseason, though he flashed potential as a true freshman, and seeing him leave could be a big loss. Of course, this is only a hypothetical, and nothing is certain.

Asuma, Durkin, Crocker-Johnson, Willis, Grove, and Lorenson all return in this scenario. With the additions of Anderson, Mpoyi, and Tomes, Minnesota would have six roster spots available.

Transfer portal strategy

We're in the tampering stage of the offseason, where many coaches across the country are trying to convince players to enter the transfer portal. Anyone who disagrees is oblivious to what is going on. North Carolina guard Kyan Evans is the top player I am watching, due to his connection with Medved for two seasons at Colorado State, and UNC's recent decision to fire head coach Hubert Davis.

Ultimately, Minnesota needs a ball-dominant guard to play alongside Asuma, who's a threat to score 20 points any given night. They need a true center to play alongside Crocker-Johnson. Lastly, they need anywhere from 1-3 legit options to bring off the bench. I could give you a list of other players who could fit that mold, but those names will come out eventually.

It should be an interesting month of roster movement ahead.