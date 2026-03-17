Why the College Basketball Crown is a Golden Opportunity for the Gophers

The Gophers are not playing in the NCAA Tournament this March, but they did accept an invitation to the College Basketball Crown (CBC) on Monday afternoon. In just its second year as an event, many people are still unfamiliar with the entire tournament, but it's a golden opportunity for Niko Medved to end his first season back at Minnesota on a high note. Here's why.

The Gophers' program has a storied history with the National Invitational Tournament (NIT), playing in the event 16 times and winning it three times. It makes sense why the fanbase is more familiar with that route as the premier non-NCAA Tournament option, but like most things in modern college sports, the landscape has changed.

BREAKING: The Gophers have officially accepted an invitation to the College Basketball Crown. The tournament will take place in Las Vegas from April 1 to April 6.



Minnesota is slated to face Baylor in the first round on Wednesday, April 1, at 9:30 p.m. CT.… pic.twitter.com/xdopkAStbY — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) March 16, 2026

The NIT is still a great college basketball tournament, but there are only four teams from the major five power conferences in the entire 32-team field this year. There is not a single team from the Big Ten for the second straight year. I love mid-major basketball as much as the next guy, but it's a different event than it used to be.

The Crown has eight teams in the field, and Rutgers is the only team that is rated outside of the top 80 on KenPom.com. Oklahoma is No. 40, Baylor is at No. 49, Stanford is No. 58, West Virginia is No. 59, Colorado is No. 70, Creighton is No. 76, Minnesota is currently No. 77 and Rutgers is No. 124. There is only 50% of the NIT field in the top 100.

The Crown is a made-for-TV event put on by FOX, but there are certainly a few things that make it more appealing. According to an article from USA Today, there is a $500,000 NIL prize pool for players in the tournament. Last year, it was reported that the champion won $300,000, the four semifinalists won $50,000 and the runner-up took home $100,000. Those numbers are obviously subject to change based on the event still being new.

The Gophers finished the season with just seven healthy scholarship players, so continuing to play into April might seem confusing on the surface, but these are the small things that build culture at a program. When Minnesota's season has ended, fans often move on and don't tune back in until the next season. This event will keep the program relevant for at least a few more weeks before the transfer portal opens on April 7.

On the surface, winning the College Basketball Crown might not do much for a program long-term. But we just saw Nebraska win last year's event and carry that momentum into one of its best seasons in program history this year. It keeps the players and fans engaged. People criticized the timing of last year's event, as it won't start until April 1, but I think extending the season could do wonders for the final stretch of Medved's year one with the program.