There's only one way to watch the new-look Gophers on Saturday
After a blowout win over Gardner-Webb in the season opener on Monday, the Minnesota Gophers men's basketball team is back in action Saturday morning against Alcorn State.
The 11 a.m. start time will be available to watch on television, but only through Peacock. It won't be on Big Ten Network, B1G+, or any other streaming service or local channel. So if you don't have Peacock, you're out of luck.
Minnesota has looked good in two exhibition games and one regular-season game under new head coach Niko Medved, who returned to his alma mater after putting Colorado State in the national spotlight with a trip to the NCAA Tournament in each of the last two seasons. His start at Minnesota coincides with massive roster turnover, with only two members of last year's Gophers team still on the roster.
The new star in town is small forward Cade Tyson, who lit up Gardner-Webb for 30 points. That continues a trend from exhibition wins over North Dakota State and North Dakota, and in three games total, Tyson is averaging 28 points while shooting 26-of-38 overall and 14-of-23 from three-point range. He's also 18-of-21 from the free-throw line.
The starting five under Medved features Tyson, along with guards Chansey Willis Jr. and Isaac Asuma, and forwards Jaylen Crocker-Johnson and Robert Vaihola. The top guys off the bench are guard Langston Reynolds, guard/forward Bobby Durkin, and forward B.J. Omot.
Omot missed the game against Gardner-Webb with a shin injury, and it's unclear if he'll play Saturday against Alcorn State. If he's out, it would give the ninth and tenth guys in the rotation, true freshman Kai Shinholster, and redshirt freshman Grayson Grove, a chance at more minutes.
Alcorn State has been busy this week. They lost 108-76 at Florida State on Tuesday and then fell 76-70 at South Alabama on Thursday.
If you can't watch Saturday's Gophers game, then the next opportunity will be Wednesday, Nov. 12, when Minnesota plays Missouri. That game will be available on the SEC Network, which means it could be tough for Minnesota fans without premium subscriptions to watch. The first game available widely on Big Ten Network will be Minnesota versus Green Bay on Saturday, Nov. 15.