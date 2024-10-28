All Gophers

Top 125 college players includes Dawson Garcia, 20 other Big Ten stars

Garcia averaged 17.6 points and 6.7 rebounds last season.

Joe Nelson

Jan 15, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Dawson Garcia (3) shoots as Iowa Hawkeyes forward Ben Krikke (23) defends during the first half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Jan 15, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Dawson Garcia (3) shoots as Iowa Hawkeyes forward Ben Krikke (23) defends during the first half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Dawson Garcia is Minnesota's unquestioned star player in the upcoming 2024-25 college basketball season and he just so happens to be one of the top players in the country.

After average 17.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game last season, Garcia can find himself ranked No. 59 in On3's published rankings of the 125 best players in college basketball this season. Where does he rank among the best players in the Big Ten and how many Big Ten players are on the list of 125? Let's check it out....

Rank. Player

Team

15. Dylan Harper

Rutgers

16. Oumar Ballo

Indiana

23. Braden Smith

Purdue

35. Bruce Thornton

Ohio State

40. Ace Bailey

Rutgers

41. Derik Queen

Maryland

45. Great Osobor

Washington

47. Desmond Claude

USC

50. Payton Sandfort

Iowa

59. Dawson Garcia

Minnesota

65. Malik Reneau

Indiana

69. Vlad Goldin

Michigan

76. Ace Baldwin

Penn State

82. Dylan Andrews

UCLA

88. Jackson Shelstad

Oregon

90. Kobe Johnson

UCLA

94. Kasparas Jakucionis

Illinois

100. Danny Wolf

Michigan

107. Kwame Evans

Oregon

116. Brooks Barnhizer

Northwestern

124. Owen Freeman

Iowa

In total, there are 21 players from the Big Ten in On3's top 125.

Nebraska, Michigan State and Wisconsin were completely snubbed with no players making the list.

What does it mean? It means there's a lot of excitement about the two five-star freshmen, Harper and Bailey, at Rutgers. But it also means that big-name players don't move the needle all the time. Consider that Purdue and Indiana are the two highest-ranked (14th and 16th, respectively) Big Ten teams in the preseason top-25 and they only have one player apiece on the list.

The Gophers take on Division III Hamline in an exhibition game Tuesday before opening the regular season Nov. 6 at Williams Arena versus Oral Roberts.

