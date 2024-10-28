Top 125 college players includes Dawson Garcia, 20 other Big Ten stars
Dawson Garcia is Minnesota's unquestioned star player in the upcoming 2024-25 college basketball season and he just so happens to be one of the top players in the country.
After average 17.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game last season, Garcia can find himself ranked No. 59 in On3's published rankings of the 125 best players in college basketball this season. Where does he rank among the best players in the Big Ten and how many Big Ten players are on the list of 125? Let's check it out....
Rank. Player
Team
15. Dylan Harper
Rutgers
16. Oumar Ballo
Indiana
23. Braden Smith
Purdue
35. Bruce Thornton
Ohio State
40. Ace Bailey
Rutgers
41. Derik Queen
Maryland
45. Great Osobor
Washington
47. Desmond Claude
USC
50. Payton Sandfort
Iowa
59. Dawson Garcia
Minnesota
65. Malik Reneau
Indiana
69. Vlad Goldin
Michigan
76. Ace Baldwin
Penn State
82. Dylan Andrews
UCLA
88. Jackson Shelstad
Oregon
90. Kobe Johnson
UCLA
94. Kasparas Jakucionis
Illinois
100. Danny Wolf
Michigan
107. Kwame Evans
Oregon
116. Brooks Barnhizer
Northwestern
124. Owen Freeman
Iowa
In total, there are 21 players from the Big Ten in On3's top 125.
Nebraska, Michigan State and Wisconsin were completely snubbed with no players making the list.
What does it mean? It means there's a lot of excitement about the two five-star freshmen, Harper and Bailey, at Rutgers. But it also means that big-name players don't move the needle all the time. Consider that Purdue and Indiana are the two highest-ranked (14th and 16th, respectively) Big Ten teams in the preseason top-25 and they only have one player apiece on the list.
The Gophers take on Division III Hamline in an exhibition game Tuesday before opening the regular season Nov. 6 at Williams Arena versus Oral Roberts.