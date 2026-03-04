Tori Oehrlein Will Join Gophers as One of the Best Players in MN High School History

Future Gophers guard Tori Oehrlein's legendary high school career officially came to a close on Tuesday when No. 1 seed Crosby-Ironton was knocked out of its section semifinals against Pequot Lakes. Providence Academy's Maddyn Greenway will now likely go down as the state's all-time leading scorer, but Oehrlein will still go down in the history books as one of the most productive players the state has ever seen.

Oehrlein originally became the all-time leading scorer in Minnesota's girls' high school basketball history in January, after she became just the second player ever to score more than 5,000 points in the state. Greenway eventually became the third, and she's expected to add enough points to her tally to pass Oehrlein's record before she begins her college career at Kentucky in the fall.

Oehrlein isn't just an elite scorer; she will comfortably finish as the state's all-time leading rebounder with well over 2,000 boards in her career. She will also finish her career with the second-most total assists behind Greenway. They're both only one of five players in the state's history to have over 1,000 dimes in their careers. Her name is plastered all over the state's record books as she prepares to join the Gophers program next fall.

Minnesota has signed some elite in-state talent over recent years, such as Mara Braun, Amaya Battle and Katie Borowicz. Oehrlein will join the Gophers as the most highly-touted in-state recruit since Lindsay Whalen joined the program after a standout career at Hutchinson High School, and you could even make an argument that Oehrlein is better.

Listed at 5-foot-11, Oehlrein played point guard for Crosby-Ironton. The Gophers are in the market for a new point guard in 2026-27 with Amaya Battle out of eligibility. The jump from a small-town high school in Northern Minnesota to the Big Ten could look intimidating, but Oehrlein has the talent to make it smoothly.

Oehrlein is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports, and the 39th-best player in the country. She will be entering the program alongside highly-touted Wisconsin guard Natalie Kussow, who's ranked even higher as the 28th-best player in the country.

The Gophers backcourt could have a new look next season with Battle and Brylee Glenn out of eligibility. Mara Braun, Tori McKinney and Grace Grocholski could all return, and they could welcome in one of the greatest high school basketball players in the history of Minnesota. Oehrlein's legendary prep career is over, and she'll now look to conquer the college level.