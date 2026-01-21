Gophers signee breaks Minnesota girls basketball all-time scoring record

After becoming the second player in Minnesota girls' high school basketball to score 5,000 career points last week, Crosby-Ironton senior guard Tori Oehrlein officially became the state's all-time leading scorer on Tuesday night.

She does it in the first half. C-I’s Tori Oehrlein is Minnesota’s all-time career points leader for girls. On a lay-in. pic.twitter.com/lAEu9dZEnY — Jeremy Millsop (@JeremyMillsop) January 21, 2026

Oehrelin scored 55 points on Tuesday night against Mille Lacs to break former Braham guard Rebekah Dahlman's record, which has stood since her high school career ended in 2013. She was in attendance for Tuesday's game, and there was a ceremony recognizing the moment. Now at 5,082 career points, her next milestone is Anders Broman's all-time Minnesota boys' high school scoring record, which is 5,119 points.

A record setting night for Crosby-Ironton's Tori Oehrlein!



Her 55pts against Mille Lacs puts her at 5,082. That's the new girls career scoring record in Minnesota, passing Rebekah Dahlman.



Dahlman was at the game in Crosby tonight to pass the torch.

🎥 -@ShotOfYaegerIV pic.twitter.com/dhp14NI5Bh — Alec Ausmus (@A_TwiceKSTP) January 21, 2026

Oehrlein committed to Minnesota in Nov. 2024, and she officially signed with the program last fall on Nov. 12. Listed at 5-foot-11, 247Sports rates her as a five-star prospect and the 37th-best player in the entire country. She highlights a loaded incoming 2026 recruiting class with the Gophers, alongside Natalie Kussow, Kylee Pabin and Adit Kuol.

She plays point guard at the high school level. She could contribute very early in her Gophers career with longtime point guard Amaya Battle, and veteran bench guard Brylee Glenn set to graduate after the season.

