Two Gophers basketball players seeking transfer despite zero eligibility
Gophers' veterans Mike Mitchell Jr. and Trey Edmonds were the latest to enter the transfer portal on Monday, but they have no eligibility remaining. If you thought players jumping from school to school was chaotic now, it could be getting crazier.
Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia won a significant case against the NCAA in December, which essentially means that years spent at the junior college level will not count against a player's NCAA eligibility for the 2025-26 season. Gophers' veteran Brennan Rigsby has already taken advantage of this rule, and he will transfer to play his fifth college season at Radford.
Pavia's ruling has resulted in athletes following suit, requesting Division I eligibility after spending time at the JUCO, NAIA, or even Division II and Division III levels. Many people believe we are heading down the road of all players being granted five years of eligibility or more.
Mitchell and Edmonds have both played four entire seasons of Division I college basketball. Under the current NCAA rules, they are out of eligibility, and they would need a waiver to play a fifth. They're not the first players to do that this offseason, as NC State's Ben Middlebrooks and Wake Forest's Efton Reid are among a growing list of players to do the exact same thing.
There is nothing against players without any eligibility remaining entering the transfer portal, but under the current rules, Mitchell, Edmonds, Middlebrooks, Reid, and any player who has played four seasons of Division I NCAA basketball are no longer eligible.
The ongoing changes to Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) laws and the upcoming revenue-share ruling have given the NCAA very little to stand on when it comes to cases against eligibility. The most likely scenario is that Mitchell and Edmonds are just being cautious, and they're not playing Division I college basketball next season. There's also a real possibility that things will continue to change after the revenue-sharing settlement later this month.
If Mitchell and Edmonds are granted eligibility, that could open the door for a player like Dawson Garcia to try and do the same. There would be a lot of hoops to jump through for any four-year player to be eligible next season, but someone clearly told them to enter the transfer portal, which raises some questions.