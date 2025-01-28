Watch: Gophers' Sophie Hart suprised with 5th year of eligibility by Dawn Pliztuweit
Minnesota Gophers starting center Sophie Hart got quite the surprise during Thursday's live television appearance on head coach Dawn Plitzuweit's "Coaches Show" on Minneapolis-based FOX9.
The surprise? A fifth year of NCAA eligibility, meaning this won't be Hart's last season with the Gophers.
"Obviously, I am excited to be a Gopher for another year. I have really enjoyed my time here, being back in Minnesota, being close to my family, but then this team feels like a second family. That's probably cliche, but it really does," Hart said, wiping a tear from her eye. "I enjoy being here, so if I can have the opportunity to spend more time here I will obviously take it."
Hart has started all 21 games for Minnesota this season. In 19.6 minutes per game, she is averaging 8.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists on 49.7% shooting from the field.
Hailing from Farmington, Minn., Hart was a standout high school basketball player. She began her college career at NC State before she transferred back home to the Gophers after two seasons. She played only five games in the 2022-23 season due to injury, which is likely why she's gained an additional year of eligibility.
Alexsia Rose, Annika Stewart and Maggie Czinano are now the only three Gophers scholarship players that will run out of eligibility following this season.
Minnesota is firmly in the mix for an NCAA Tournament bid in 2025, and they could be even better in 2025-26.