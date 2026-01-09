Breaking down Minnesota’s transfer portal success after one week

This year's college football transfer portal officially opened on Friday, Jan. 2. Through one week, Minnesota has added 14 players. Let's break down what it all means with one more week until the portal will close on Friday, Jan. 16.

*Note: For the sake of this exercise, we will focus on the players Minnesota has added and lost. Retention is a huge factor in modern college football roster construction, but that's a conversation for a different day.

Upgrading the secondary

The Gophers' biggest transfer portal loss has obviously been star safety Koi Perich, who recently took a visit to Texas Tech. But they also lost cornerback Za'Quan Bryan, who played 440 defensive snaps in 2025. With versatile veterans Jai'Onte McMillan and Darius Green out of eligibility, Minnesota has done an admirable job reloading in the secondary.

Michigan State cornerback Aydan West is likely the favorite to start in the second outside cornerback position alongside John Nestor. Lehigh transfer safety Mekhai Smith might be one of their most underrated additions, as they look to replace Perich. Southwest Minnesota State transfer safety Parker Knutson has a lot of similar traits to McMillan and Green, and Michigan State safety Elisha West adds overall depth to the group.

Michigan State's Aydan West runs with the ball during football practice on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Minnesota's secondary was one of its most underwhelming position groups in 2025. Their strategy in the portal so far makes me believe it's reasonable that we could see them improve in 2026.

Auburn wide receiver Perry Thompson

Thompson has very similar traits to past Gophers' transfer portal receivers such as Dylan Wright, Tyler Williams and Malachi Coleman. He was a highly-touted four-star high school prospect who didn't live up to expectations at a big-time program like Auburn. The biggest difference between those situations and Thompson's is that Minnesota now has a new wide receivers coach, Isaac Fruechte.

Nov 22, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers wide receiver Perry Thompson (3) is tackled by Mercer Bears safety Juwan Johnson (13) during the second quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

I will hold serious judgment to see how Minnesota approaches the rest of this cycle at wide receiver, but I am skeptical if Thompson will be the answer they're looking for at receiver.

Adding Bennett Warren to the offensive line

Warren is also a former four-star high school recruit, who didn't live up to expectations in the Southeastern Conference (SEC), but developing offensive linemen is much different from developing receivers. Given that Minnesota has four returning starters up front, I liked the strategy to take an upside swing at a player like Warren.

Pass rush looks scary with TJ Bush Jr.

Bush is the cherry on top of a potentially elite pass rush unit next season. His decision to commit to Minnesota caught me by a bit of surprise, because he will have plenty of competition for snaps at the edge position in 2026. He has proven himself as a productive pass rusher at Cal and Liberty; now he'll look to do it in the Big Ten.

Sep 6, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears linebacker TJ Bush Jr. (3) during the third quarter against the Texas Southern Tigers at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

What's next?

The Jan. 16 date is just the deadline for players to enter their names into the transfer portal. There will likely be plenty of rumblings and rumors into the winter, but the news will die down considerably. It's still far too early to grade the entire cycle for any team, but Minnesota has gotten off to a good start. If they're able to add some interior defensive line help with at least one more wide receiver, it's hard to argue they didn't have a successful cycle.

