Watch: Niko Medved's locker room speech after heartbreaking loss to Maryland
With emotions audible in the background, Niko Medved addressed his team in the locker room after a heartbreaking, buzzer-beating loss to Maryland in what might've been the best game of March Madness on Sunday.
Medved, the Colorado State head coach, is rumored to be the top candidate to take over the head coaching job at the University of Minnesota. If he is hired by the Gophers, his locker room speech in a moment of pain is a good example of his leadership style.
"Someday when the dust settles, you reminisce or whatever, we talk about being a man in the arena, it's a feeling that nobody understands unless they're in. They know what it feels like to hoist a trophy, to win a game and feel the kind of pain that you feel right now. Unfortunately that's part of living and you have to just take from it because you feel like you don't deserve it," Medved told his team.
"The thing about this team right here, these people, you guys are going to be bonded for life over what you just did," he said. "It's going to hurt. It's going to hurt for a while, it just is."
"I love you guys, man. I don't know what else to say right now, but you did everything right," Medved continued. "You guys made me a better person and a better coach this year and I'm just forever thankful for you guys for doing that for me. I hope everyone of you guys that was part of this this year to look back and just say it was one of the best experiences of your life — even though it stings like crazy right now."
Minnesota athletics director Mark Coyle has said the Gophers want to move quickly on a hire, so if Medved is their guy, word from the U of M could come soon.