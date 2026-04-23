What Do the Experts Think About Minnesota's Transfer Portal Haul?

The Gophers signed four players from the transfer portal last week. All four players have a chance to make an immediate impact next season, so let's break down what the experts think about Minnesota's first wave of additions compared to the rest of the country.

Class rankings

On3 and 247Sports have become the place to be for all transfer portal rankings. None of the four players Minnesota has added had great seasons in 2025-26, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that the rankings doubt the class.

Gophers MBB's four transfer portal commitments ranked via 247Sports



Winters Grady

Kyan Evans

Malick Kordel

Nolan Groves pic.twitter.com/YB6BSgePC6 — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) April 23, 2026

Minnesota currently has the 57th-best class in the country, according to 247Sports, and the 67th-best class, according to On3. Transfer portal class rankings are probably even more fickle than high school rankings, so that number could change, depending on what the Gophers do with their final two roster spots.

Grady is Minnesota's top transfer portal addition, according to 247Sports. The former four-star high school prospect wasn't able to crack Michigan's rotation before dealing with injuries in the second half of the season. Many experts are still bullish on his college potential, and his rating reflects that.

"Still a pretty big believer in Winters Grady's shotmaking talent. Like this pickup for Minnesota, especially as someone with four years of eligibility after getting a medical redshirt for this year," SI's Kevin Sweeney wrote on X.

Still a pretty big believer in Winters Grady's shotmaking talent. Like this pickup for Minnesota, especially as someone with four years of eligibility after getting a medical redshirt for this year. https://t.co/C43H9PEPBT — Kevin Sweeney (@CBB_Central) April 17, 2026

Evans is a more recognizable transfer portal prospect due to his NCAA Tournament run with Niko Medved at Colorado State. He was a four-star prospect and the No. 93-ranked player in last year's portal, but he has bumped down to the No. 273-ranked player in this year's portal, according to 247Sports.

Medved and the Gophers staff bought low on Cade Tyson last season, after a down year at North Carolina, and they're hoping they have the same result with Evans. He's expected to start at one of the guard spots next season for Minnesota, but he's currently their No. 2-rated transfer.

Malick Kordel

Kordel is still a bit of an unknown after joining Michigan last season. He played three seasons professionally in Germany, and he was a highly-touted international-NCAA prospect last offseason, but he played just 4.1 minutes per game in 14 contests last season. He still has a ton of potential, and he could wind up being a transfer portal steal for the Gophers.

Nolan Groves

Groves might be the biggest wild card of Minnesota's additions. He has had a quick ascension as a prospect over the last 24 months. He was originally committed to Yale as a high school prospect, but he reopened his recruitment after an all-time great senior season, which earned him the 2025 Minnesota Gatorade Player of the Year award. He flipped to Texas Tech, despite some late interest from Wisconsin and Minnesota.

It shouldn't come as a surprise that many of the big recruiting sites are still low on him. He was an unknown high school prospect who made a late push in the cycle, and he played just 5.7 minutes per game in 23 contests. Any Minnesota basketball fan who has watched him play knows that he has a great chance to exceed expectations.