Medved, Gophers Land Former 4-Star Michigan Recruit in Transfer Portal

Niko Medved and the Gophers have landed a commitment from former four-star high school recruit and Michigan wing Winters Grady in the transfer portal, he announced on Friday afternoon.

Grady, who is listed at 6'6" and 210 pounds, was a top-100 player in the high school class of 2025, according to 247 Sports' composite rankings. The Oregon native chose Michigan over a laundry list of notable offers from programs like Oregon, Oklahoma, Iowa, USC, Washington, and Xavier. Another school that offered him was Colorado State, which was Medved's previous job before coming to Minnesota.

During a dominant season for the Wolverines that culminated in a national title, Grady hardly saw the court as a true freshman. He appeared in nine games, all of them blowouts, averaging 2.9 points and 1.1 rebounds in six minutes per contest. 19 of his 20 shot attempts were three-pointers. Grady also dealt with a foot injury that had previously popped up when he was in high school, which caused him to be shut down for the season in early January.

Grady emerged as a big-time recruit when he was a sophomore at Lake Oswego High School, which lies just south of Portland. He averaged 31 points and 8 rebounds per game that season. Grady then transferred to Prolific Prep in Napa, California — a program that has been home to several future NBA players — for his final two seasons of high school.

This has a chance to be a major addition for the Gophers. Grady has substantial upside as a sharpshooting wing with good size and athleticism. He'll have three years of eligibility remaining, and potentially a fourth if last season counts as a medical redshirt. Grady could be a significant rotation piece for Medved this year, and if he sticks around — which is never a sure thing in the portal era — he could be an impact player for years to come in Minneapolis.

Grady joins former Minnesota Mr. Basketball Nolan Groves (Texas Tech) as transfer additions for the Gophers so far. Five players — Chansey Willis Jr., B.J. Omot, Robert Vaihola, Nehemiah Turner, and Chance Stephens — have transferred out of the program.

The Gophers, who are pursuing players like Kyan Evans (UNC) and Matas Deniusas (UT Martin), aren't done adding. But for now, here's what the roster looks like:

G Isaac Asuma

G Kai Shinholster

G Nolan Groves

G Cedric Tomes

F Jaylen Crocker-Johnson

F Bobby Durkin

F Grayson Grove

F Winters Grady

F Nolen Anderson

C Chadrack Mpoyi