Where does Niko Medved's contract rank among Big Ten coaches?

Medved is expected to make at least $3 million next season.

Tony Liebert

Mar 21, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Colorado State Rams head coach Niko Medved reacts to the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament against the Texas Longhorns at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Mar 21, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Colorado State Rams head coach Niko Medved reacts to the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament against the Texas Longhorns at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Finding the right coach can come at a cost.

Minnesota has officially hired Niko Medved to coach the men's basketball team, signing him to a six-year contract, and according to a report from Andy Greder of the Pioneer Press, the U will be paying him $3 million next season with annual raises of $100,000. That's a significant increase from Ben Johnson's salary this past season, but it's still near the bottom of the pack among Big Ten men's basketball coaches, according to coach salary information provided by USA TODAY.

The $3 million salary would make Medved the second-lowest paid men's basketball coach in the Big Ten, according to USA TODAY data, ahead of only Ohio State's Jake Diebler. Michigan State's Tom Izzo is the highest paid at $6.2 million.

While Medved's contract is nowhere near the top of the Big Ten, it's clear the U is still making a significant investment in its next men's basketball coach. In addition to Medved's $3 million salary, the Gophers had to spend $2.9 million to buy out Johnson's contract. Medved also had a $3.75 million buyout at Colorado State, though according to Greder's reporting, Minnesota will cover no more than $3.1 million of that buyout. It's nevertheless a $9 million investment in the new coach.

Find Big Ten coaching salary info in the table below:

Big Ten coaching salaries (via USA TODAY)

Coach

School

Projected 2025-26 salary

Tom Izzo

Michigan State

$6.2 million

Mick Cronin

UCLA

$6.1 million

Darian DeVries

Indiana

~$5 million

Matt Painter

Purdue

$4.85 million

Brad Underwood

Illinois

$4.8 million

Fred Hoiberg

Nebraska

$4.75 million

Dusty May

Michigan

~$4.65 million

Kevin Willard

Maryland

$4.1 million

Dana Altman

Oregon

$4 million

Eric Musselman

USC

~$4 million

Greg Gard

Wisconsin

$3.9 million

Steve Pikiell

Rutgers

$3.8 million

Danny Sprinkle

Washington

$3.65 million

Ben McCollum

Iowa

~$3.5 million (not official)

Mike Rhoades

Penn State

$3.5 million

Chris Collins

Northwestern

~$3.2 million (expected raise)

Niko Medved

Minnesota

~$3 million

Jake Diebler

Ohio State

$2.5 million

Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

