Where does Niko Medved's contract rank among Big Ten coaches?
Finding the right coach can come at a cost.
Minnesota has officially hired Niko Medved to coach the men's basketball team, signing him to a six-year contract, and according to a report from Andy Greder of the Pioneer Press, the U will be paying him $3 million next season with annual raises of $100,000. That's a significant increase from Ben Johnson's salary this past season, but it's still near the bottom of the pack among Big Ten men's basketball coaches, according to coach salary information provided by USA TODAY.
The $3 million salary would make Medved the second-lowest paid men's basketball coach in the Big Ten, according to USA TODAY data, ahead of only Ohio State's Jake Diebler. Michigan State's Tom Izzo is the highest paid at $6.2 million.
While Medved's contract is nowhere near the top of the Big Ten, it's clear the U is still making a significant investment in its next men's basketball coach. In addition to Medved's $3 million salary, the Gophers had to spend $2.9 million to buy out Johnson's contract. Medved also had a $3.75 million buyout at Colorado State, though according to Greder's reporting, Minnesota will cover no more than $3.1 million of that buyout. It's nevertheless a $9 million investment in the new coach.
Find Big Ten coaching salary info in the table below:
Big Ten coaching salaries (via USA TODAY)
Coach
School
Projected 2025-26 salary
Tom Izzo
Michigan State
$6.2 million
Mick Cronin
UCLA
$6.1 million
Darian DeVries
Indiana
~$5 million
Matt Painter
Purdue
$4.85 million
Brad Underwood
Illinois
$4.8 million
Fred Hoiberg
Nebraska
$4.75 million
Dusty May
Michigan
~$4.65 million
Kevin Willard
Maryland
$4.1 million
Dana Altman
Oregon
$4 million
Eric Musselman
USC
~$4 million
Greg Gard
Wisconsin
$3.9 million
Steve Pikiell
Rutgers
$3.8 million
Danny Sprinkle
Washington
$3.65 million
Ben McCollum
Iowa
~$3.5 million (not official)
Mike Rhoades
Penn State
$3.5 million
Chris Collins
Northwestern
~$3.2 million (expected raise)
Niko Medved
Minnesota
~$3 million
Jake Diebler
Ohio State
$2.5 million