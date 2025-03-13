Where to watch potential Gophers' coaching candidates this March Madness
From now until the time the Gophers hire their next men's basketball head coach, there will be dozens of names floated around, many of whom are coaching teams in potential March Madness runs. Let's look at a few of the most realistic candidates and how you can watch them this March.
Ben McCollum, Drake head coach
- 2024-25 record: 30-3
- Postseason outlook: Clinched MVC auto-bid, next game will be in the big dance
- Potential NCAA Tournament seed: 10-13 range
Drake is already one of the top stories this March. In his first season in Des Moines, McCollum led the Bulldogs to Missouri Valley Conference regular season and tournament titles, and they will be a popular upset pick when the bracket comes out.
Niko Medved, Colorado State head coach
- 2024-25 record: 22-9
- Postseason outlook: No. 2 seed in MWC tournament, likely need to win out
- Potential NCAA Tournament seed: 10-12 range
Colorado State is one of the hottest teams in college basketball. They've won seven straight games and 12 of their last 14. After getting out to a slow start, they likely need to win the Mountain West Conference tournament to go dancing, but you can watch Medved's Rams on the CBS family of networks this week.
Alan Huss, High Point head coach
- 2024-25 record: 29-5
- Postseason outlook: Clinched Big South auto-bid, next game will be in the big dance
- Potential NCAA Tournament seed: 12-13 range
In only two seasons as a head coach, Huss has led High Point to back-to-back Big South regular season titles and finally a tournament crown this season. As a potential 12 or 13 seed in this year's NCAA Tournament, they will be a popular upset pick.
Jerrod Calhoun, Utah State head coach
- 2024-25 record: 25-6
- Postseason outlook: Likely in the big dance field, No. 3 seed in MWC tournament
- Potential NCAA Tournament seed: 9-12 range
After seven seasons at Youngstown State, Calhoun replaced Danny Sprinkle at Utah State, and he's picked up right where he left off. With a 25-6 regular season record, they're likely already in the NCAA Tournament field as anywhere from a 9-12 seed.
Drew Valentine, Loyola Chicago head coach
- 2024-25 record: 21-10
- Postseason outlook: No. 2 seed in A10 tournament, need to win out
- Potential NCAA Tournament seed: 11-13
Valentine likely has his best team at Loyola Chicago since he went to the NCAA Tournament in his first season in 2021-22. The Ramblers would likely need to win out to go dancing, but in a wide-open Atlantic 10 conference tournament, I would not count them out.
