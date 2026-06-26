Why the Gophers Could Take a Different Team-Building Approach in the 2027 Cycle

The No. 1-ranked 2027 high school prospect in Minnesota, Baboucarr Ann, verbally committed to Wisconsin on Thursday. The Gophers showed interest throughout his recruitment, but they'll now shift their focus elsewhere. The 2027 recruiting cycle could be one of the most unique in recent memory, and here's why.

The NCAA approved the age-based, five-for-five eligibility model earlier this week, which will go into place for the 2026-27 academic year. Many players across the country could now gain an extra year of eligibility that they didn't previously have. That could seriously impact the Gophers' team-building strategy going forward.

Players like Bobby Durkin, Jaylen Crocker-Johnson and Kyan Evans are all heading into their senior seasons in 2026-27. Under the new rules, they could potentially have the option to return for a fifth year in 2027-28. That means all 15 players currently on the Gophers could return to the team next offseason. That's what makes the 2027 high school class interesting.

Gophers future roster outlook. | Picture via: @tonyliebert (X)

In modern college sports, it's naive to think that Minnesota will retain every single player on its roster next offseason, so there's bound to be a few roster spots open. Do the Gophers want to leave those spots open for potential transfer portal additions or add incoming high school recruits? That's the question college basketball programs across the country will have to answer.

Texas forward Isaiah Santos is probably the No. 1 player on Minnesota's 2027 recruiting board after Ann's commitment. He's a dynamic four-star prospect who could contribute early in his college career, but he's also hearing from top programs such as Houston, Texas Tech and Illinois, among many others.

Another player Minnesota has offered and hosted on a visit is former Hopkins High School star Ahmed Nur. He was the state's No. 1 player in the class, but he will reportedly play his senior season at a prep school in Arizona. He's trending to be one of the best players in the class, nationally, so landing his recruitment looks like an uphill battle.

The Gophers haven't shown much interest in many other players in the 2027 class. North Carolina guard Jordan Page holds a Minnesota offer, but he's a five-star prospect, so his commitment seems unlikely. Niko Medved and the Gophers staff had an impressive group in the 2026 recruiting class with Cedric Tomes, Nolen Anderson and Chadrack Mpoyi. The new eligibility rules mean they can be even more picky in this year's cycle.

Will the Gophers punt on the 2027 high school recruiting class altogether? I doubt it, but it wouldn't be the worst strategy that I have seen. Would you rather take an 18-year-old freshman or a two-year veteran who has proven himself at a power conference school in the transfer portal? The latter might provide more flexibility, which makes this year's recruiting cycle more interesting.