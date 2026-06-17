Minnesota's Top Recruit Ahmed Nur Plans Gophers' Visit Ahead of Senior Year Transfer

The consensus top recruit in the state of Minnesota's 2027 class is moving out of state for his senior year.

Hopkins, Minn. native Ahmed Nur announced on Tuesday that he will play his senior year of high school hoops at Bella Vista Prep in Arizona. Bella Vista Prep was ranked as the No. 1 high school boys' basketball team in the country by ESPN's SC Next in April after beating Montverde Academy (Fla.) in the Chipotle National Championship game.

NEWS: 2027 4⭐️ Ahmed Nur (@BABYSL1MM) is transferring to Bella Vista Prep (AZ) for his senior season of high school, source told @LeagueRDY.



The 6-foot-10 forward out of Minnesota is having a breakout summer and has been one of the stars of the grassroots season thus far.… pic.twitter.com/qFac9vpLmd — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) June 16, 2026

Nur is the No. 1-ranked recruit from Minnesota in 2027. The 6-foot-8 forward is one of the fastest-rising prospects in the entire country this summer. While still ranked as a four-star recruit, Nur is making a push to be the first five-star recruit out of the state since Chet Holmgren in 2021.

Coming off an MVP performance at last week's NBPA Top 100 Camp in Rock Hill, South Carolina, Nur earned numerous scholarship offers from all over the country, including from his home state Gophers. Along with Minnesota, schools like Alabama, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Providence, Purdue, SMU, Syracuse, Wake Forest, and Kansas offered the forward in the past month. Before the month of May, his only two scholarship offers were from Arizona State and West Virginia.

After receiving an offer from Niko Medved's Gophers, Nur will reportedly take an unofficial visit to the University of Minnesota campus this week, according to Gophers on SI's Tony Liebert.

Nur averaged 14.8 points and 7.0 rebounds at the NBPA Top 100 Camp, which featured many of the best high school players in the country.

Medved has already targeted Maple Grove's Baboucarr Ann, the state's No. 2 recruit in the 2027 cycle. Since taking over the program, Medved and his coaching staff have attempted to keep the state's top prep talent home, something the Gophers program has struggled to do over the past decade.

Wayzata's Nolen Anderson, the top recruit from Minnesota in the 2026 cycle, and East Ridge's Cedric Tomes (No. 3) are joining as incoming freshmen. Joining them is Texas Tech transfer Nolan Groves, who was the No. 5-rated recruit from Minnesota in 2025.

As Nur's profile continues to rise, the competition for his commitment will continue to get tougher. However, if Medved can land the star forward, it would present a perfect opportunity to change the tone of the program.