3 potential trap games Minnesota needs to avoid in 2025
When looking at the Gophers' 2025 schedule, everyone circles the marquee away games against Ohio State and Oregon, but they will be heavy underdogs in both of those games. Would a win in those matchups completely change the trajectory of the season? Yes, but three games on the schedule could completely change their 2025 outlook.
Since the shortened COVID season, Minnesota has had a dissapointing loss every season that not many people saw coming. Bowling Green in 2021, Purdue at home in 2022, the overtime loss at Northwestern in 2023 and last year's defeat at Rutgers.
It's easy for get motivated for rivalry games against Wisconsin and Iowa, along with a Friday night home game against Nebraska. The Gophers will likely be heavy favorites against Buffalo, Northwestern State, Purdue and Northwestern, so they cannot overlook these three games.
vs. Rutgers: September 27
Much like last year's game in Piscataway, Minnesota's matchup with Rutgers this season couldn't be more blatant of a trap game. The Gophers will be coming off a bye, but they will have a trip to Ohio State looming the following week. Rutgers returns Athan Kaliakmanis under center, and they will have a formidable roster. This is a close game that could sneak up on everyone.
vs. Michigan State: November 1
Minnesota has won each of its last two games against the Spartans, but this year will be their first meeting since 2023, and it will be former defensive coordinator Joe Rossi's first game at Huntington Bank Stadium since leaving the program. Michigan State is one of the most interesting teams in the conference these season, led by talented quarterback Aidan Chiles. This game will be coming after a trip to Iowa and before a bye week and trip to Oregon. It's another game that could present some challenges.
Related: Snubbed? Do the Gophers have a top 25 defense in college football?
@ California: September 13
There was arguably no team in college football hit harder by the transfer portal this spring than California. On paper, there are very few areas that the Golden Bears will have an advantage over Minnesota. But, it will be a cross-country trip for the Gophers, and a 9:30 p.m. CT kickoff. They will have a bye week after this game, but all of the outside circumstances could make this one much closer than people think.