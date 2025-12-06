Gophers' bowl outlook becomes clearer ahead of selection day

We're less than 24 hours away from officially knowing which bowl game the Gophers will be invited to this winter, and one destination is beginning to emerge as the most likely scenario.

Rate Bowl (Phoenix, Arizona): Friday, December 26

Formerly called the Insight Bowl, among many other names, Minnesota has played in some iteration of the game four times since its inception, most recently the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in 2021 against West Virginia. The game will be played in Phoenix, Arizona, at Chase Field, the home of the Arizona Diamondbacks, on December 26, and it will be broadcast on ESPN at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Pinstripe Bowl is the other likely bowl game destination for Minnesota, but many rumblings online indicate that invitation will go to Penn State, in large part, due to the Nittany Lions' geographic location near Yankee Stadium in New York City. Signs also indicate that Northwestern will get the invite to the GameAbove Sports Bowl in Detroit, Michigan.

Potential opponents

The Rate Bowl's current conference tie-ins are with the Big Ten and Big 12. Things could become interesting because there have been rumblings that 6-6 Kansas State might decline a bowl game invitation after veteran head coach Chris Klieman's retirement. That would leave nine bowl-eligible teams from the conference

Texas Tech is likely a shoo-in for the College Football Playoff, and if BYU upsets the Red Raiders in Saturday's Big 12 championship, both teams could get invited. That would leave nine teams eligible for the Rate Bowl.

If the Wildcats do, in fact, decline a bowl game invitation, Minnesota's three most likely opponents would include Iowa State, TCU or Cincinnati. Gopher Illustrated's Dan Owen points out that if the Cougars beat Texas Tech, the Rate Bowl might look at a Mountain West team with the other seven Big 12 teams possibly going elsewhere. That could include Boise State, New Mexico, UNLV, San Diego State, Fresno State or Utah State.

Latest projections

Final thoughts

We'll officially know Minnesota's bowl game destination and opponent after the College Football Playoff field is announced on Sunday. Barring any late surprises, it seems like another December trip to Arizona is the most likely outcome for the Golden Gophers this winter.

