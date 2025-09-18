5 Big Ten storylines to watch during Gophers' bye week
The Gophers have their first bye of the season in Week 4, but there are plenty of intriguing Big Ten storylines to follow. Let's talk about five things to watch before Minnesota's Big Ten opener next week against Rutgers.
Has Athan Kaliakmanis taken a leap?
Kaliakmanis has gotten off to the best three-game start of his collegiate career. He has completed 72.9% of his passes for 820 passing yards, seven touchdowns and zero interceptions in wins over Ohio, Miami (OH) and Norfolk State. Rutgers faces a big step up in competition this week at home against Iowa, so we should find out whether or not Kaliakmanis' hot start is legit.
Is Nebraska a legit contender?
Nebraska has been trying to reestablish itself as a national brand for more than a decade. Now in year three of the Matt Rhule era, the Cornhuskers are 3-0 heading into a pivotal matchup at home against No. 21 Michigan. The results of Saturday's game will tell us a lot about both teams.
What is Wisconsin?
A daunting schedule with notable games against Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Illinois, Indiana, Washington and Minnesota tempered expectations for the Badgers heading into 2025. This week is arguably their most favorable conference game of the season against Maryland at home. If they don't take care of business this week, it could be a long season in Madison.
Illinois-Indiana statement opportunity
Whoever wins this week's matchup between Illinois and Indiana will be making a statement to the rest of the Big Ten. If the Fighting Illini go on the road and beat a top-20 Hoosiers team, it will be evidence that they should be mentioned among the conference's top tier. If Indiana takes care of business at home, it will be proof that they don't plan to regress in year two under Curt Cignetti. Minnesota doesn't play either team this season, but the only ranked vs. ranked Big Ten matchup of the week has plenty of intrigue.
Is USC being overlooked?
USC is one of the biggest brands in college football, so it's typically overrated, but this year has been different. The Trojans have cruised to an easy 3-0 record, but they just now entered the top 25 for the first time this season. They will have a serious scheduling advantage this week, as they welcome Michigan State to the Collesium for a 10 p.m. CT kickoff. USC is expected to roll, but its performance against a frisky Spartans team will be interesting to follow.