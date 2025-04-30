5 biggest questions Gophers football must answer this summer
The spring transfer portal window is now closed for new entrants and spring practice is in the rearview mirror, setting the stage for the biggest questions the Gophers still have to answer before the 2025 season begins. Let's dive in...
1. What is the starting offensive line?
Minnesota's starting offensive line is the biggest question on the 2025 roster. In spring practice, the Gophers appeared to be rolling with Nathan Roy at left tackle, Greg Johnson at left guard, Ashton Beers at center, UCF transfer Marcellus Marshall at right guard, and Kentucky transfer Dylan Ray at right tackle.
Washington transfer Kahlee Tafai was held out for the majority of the spring due to an injury, and the Gophers added Purdue's Jaden Ball in the spring transfer portal window. There could be a good chance Ball comes in and competes for a starting role, but where? Replacing Ray at right tackle seems like the most likely scenario, but there are still a lot of questions to answer on Minnesota's front.
2. Who is WR1?
The Gophers revamped the wide receiver room this offseason, adding three players from the transfer portal: Javon Tracy from Miami (OH), UCLA's Logan Loya, and Nebraska's Malachi Coleman. After spring practice, there still seems to be no clear answer as to who the No. 1 target is. I would still lean towards Tracy leading this team in receptions and yards in 2025, but Loya and returning veteran Le'Meke Brockington might have something to say about it.
Tracy, Loya and Brockington have established themselves as Minnesota's top three wide receivers heading into the season, with Cristian Driver, Kenric Lanier II and Nuke Hayes as potential breakout candidates. Coleman's role could be minimal in his first season with the team. The Gophers have talent at the position, but the true pecking order is still up in the air.
3. Who is the backup quarterback?
When Minnesota added Zach Pyron from the transfer portal last winter, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that he and Drake Lindsey would be their top two quarterbacks. Now, Pyron is at South Alabama and the Gophers added Emmett Morehead from the transfer portal. Morehead is the only quarterback on the roster with starting experience, so on paper, he's likely the favorite to assume backup duties behind Lindsey. I think it's a role he's going to have to earn, and I wouldn't count out Max Shikenjanski or Dylan Wittke to beat him out.
4. What will Koi Perich's offensive role be?
Perich stole all the headlines this spring when he donned a split jersey, implying his duties as a defensive and offensive player. P.J. Fleck and the Gophers coaching staff confirmed they want to work him into some offensive plays this season, but the question is how much?
Perich is a dynamic athlete, and his success in the return game showed how explosive he can be with the ball in his hands. Will he play five offensive snaps a game? Ten? Will he be a running back or a wide receiver? He has already established himself as one of the best safeties in the Big Ten, but there still seems to be more questions than answers about his potential offensive role in 2025.
5. How big will Darius Taylor's workload be?
The Gophers retooled their running back room this offseason around Taylor. They've added A.J. Turner from Marshall, Cameron Davis from Washington, and Johann Cardenas from Vanderbilt in the transfer portal. They also signed three incoming freshmen.
Taylor averaged 21.6 touches per game last season. Turner is the most talented running back Taylor has played alongside at the college level, so I am curious to see how much he cuts into the rotation.