5 key matchups for Minnesota's road trip at No. 1 Ohio State
Ohio State is currently favored to beat Minnesota by more than three touchdowns, and it's for good reason. The Buckeyes haven't lost a home game against a team not named Michigan or Oregon since 2017. It would be one of the most shocking results in college football this season if the Gophers broke that streak. Here are five key matchups if Minnesota wants to pull off the impossible.
Julian Sayin vs. Minnesota's defense
If the Gophers want any chance of keeping Saturday night's game close, they will need to make Sayin uncomfortable. The Buckeyes' redshirt freshman QB had two interceptions against Ohio in Week 3, which helped the Bobcats play within two scores until the fourth quarter. This week will be Sayin's first start against a Big Ten opponent at home, so Danny Collins and the Minnesota defense will need to do their best to make the moment too big to handle.
Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate vs. Minnesota's cornerbacks
The Gophers' cornerbacks struggled mightily in the first half against Rutgers, and they will have a far bigger test this week against two of the best wide receivers in college football. Athan Kaliakmanis was 12 of 20 for 243 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. They turned things around in the second half, as Rutgers went 9 of 14 for only 99 yards. A big reason for the second-half turnaround was solid play from redshirt freshman Mike Gerald. Iowa transfer John Nestor has been consistent all season, but Gerald might've emerged as their second-best outside cornerback.
Drake Lindsey vs. Ohio State's defense
The most disheartening thing from the Buckeyes' Big Ten opening win over Washington on the road was that they didn't even win the turnover battle. Huskies QB Demond Williams Jr. didn't have one turnover; he was an efficient 18 of 22 for 173 yards, and they still couldn't even score a touchdown.
Texas QB Arch Manning, Ohio's Parker Navarro and Williams all failed to surpass 200 yards through the air. If Minnesota wants any chance of keeping this one within striking distance, Lindsey will need to be the first QB to throw for more than 200 yards against the Buckeyes this season.
Danny Collins and Greg Harbaugh Jr. vs. Brian Hartline and Matt Patricia
The key to any great upset is some trick plays. Harbaugh has been known to cook up some interesting tricks so far this season, and Minnesota will need it again this week against the Buckeyes. Hartline and Patricia are both first-year playcallers, and the Gophers will need to do the best they can to catch Ohio State off guard with some looks they haven't seen on film.
Minnesota vs. Ohio State's crowd
Ohio State has become a corporate pawn used by FOX, as nearly every game they play is broadcast under the Big Noon Kickoff window. Saturday's game against the Gophers will be the Buckeyes' first Big Ten game under the lights since 2022. The home crowd has been clamoring for more night games, so the atmosphere should be the toughest Minnesota sees all season. The Gophers' young team needs to not let the moment get the best of them.