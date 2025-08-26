5 key matchups in Minnesota's season opener against Buffalo
Minnesota welcomes Buffalo to Huntington Bank Stadium on Thursday night to kick off its 2025 season. Fresh off a 9-4 season, the Bulls project as one of the best teams in the Mid-American Conference (MAC) this year. Let's look at three key matchups for the season opener.
Buffalo's veteran front seven vs. Minnesota's new-look O-line
Led by veteran linebacker Red Murdock, Buffalo has one of the best returning front sevens in Group of Five football this season. Murdock was second in the country last season with 156 total tackles and first with seven forced fumbles. He's joined by edge rushing duo Kobe Stewart, who led the MAC with 9.5 sacks, and Dion Crawford wasn't too far behind with 8.5.
Minnesota's offensive line will have three new starters this season, all of whom could be incoming transfers. Offensive line coach Brian Callahan has routinely shown that he can quickly put together a competitive group, but they will be tested in Week 1.
Gophers playmakers vs. Buffalo's secondary
Minnesota's biggest advantage on Thursday will be its playmakers. Darius Taylor, Koi Perich, A.J. Turner, Javon Tracy, etc, is a group that most every MAC team will not be able to match up against. If the Gophers want to pull away and win comfortably, they will need some big-time plays, which means exploiting Buffalo's secondary.
Led by former Gophers' DB Solomon Brown, the Bulls' secondary is nothing to scoff at either. Brown has more than 1,200 snaps of experience, but there are a few questions elsewhere. Minnesota will need to take advantage of players like Jonathan Capo and Oliver Bridges, who project as starters despite playing fewer than 300 snaps last season.
Ta'Quan Roberson vs. Drake Lindsey
Roberson and Lindsey will never be on the field at the same time on Thursday, but whoever performs better at the quarterback position could go a long way in determining the outcome. Roberson has attempted 371 more passes than Lindsey in his college career, and his five years older. If Roberson outplays Lindsey, things could get interesting.
Victor Snow vs. Darius Green, Gophers slot CBs
Snow is Buffalo's most dynamic wide receiver, but he played over 94% of his snaps in the slot last season. That means he will likely match up with Green, who likely earned Minnesota's starting slot cornerback position at camp this preseason. Green played only 105 defensive snaps last season, mostly due to injury, but he'll be tested early this season against Snow, who had more than 650 receiving yards and eight total touchdowns in 2024.
Al-Jay Henderson vs. Minnesota's 'H.A.V.O.C.' defense
Buffalo was a perfect 5-0 last season when Henderson ran for more than 1,000 yards. First-year defensive coordinator Danny Collins and his new H.A.V.O.C. defense will be tested against a dynamic running back who had more than 1,200 yards from scrimmage last season and 10 total touchdowns. He forced 39 missed tackles last season, and Minnesota needs to make sure Henderson doesn't take over Thursday's game.